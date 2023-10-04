Watch: Rahul Gandhi's 'Little Surprise For Ma' From His Goa Trip

Rahul Gandhi went to Goa, in August, to bring Noorie, a Jack Russell Terrier puppy, home

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has introduced the world to the newest member of his family — a pet dog named Noorie. It is Mr Gandhi's little surprise for his mother, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi went to Goa, in August, to bring Noorie, a Jack Russell Terrier puppy, home. Noorie was adopted from a dog kennel in North Goa's Mapusa.

On the occasion of World Animal Day, Mr Gandhi shared a heartwarming video on YouTube. The clip opens with Mr Gandhi talking about his surprise plan.

“A little surprise for Ma,” says Rahul as he requests Sonia Gandhi to step out of the house. A few seconds later, the veteran politician is seen making her way to the table and removing the cover of the box. Sonia Gandhi, who looks super happy after meeting Noorie, says, “She is so cute.”

Along with the video, Mr Gandhi wrote, “I would like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family - our li'l pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty - there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us! We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings. #WorldAnimalDay.” The video has received much love from people on social media.

A user wrote, “He is a man of feelings. He is an animal lover too. Not only a leader but also a man with humanity.”

Another added, “The way the dog expressed its happiness by wagging its tail ferociously melted my heart.”

Heinrich Zimmermann, a cynologist, organised the first World Animal Day on March 24, 1925, in Berlin, Germany. He chose this date to coincide with the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, a patron saint known for his love and care for animals and nature.

Over time, the celebration has evolved into a global movement, and now World Animal Day is observed on October 4.