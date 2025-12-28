Rahul Gandhi Asked Why They "Lose Every Time": Amit Shah's Jibe

The spirit of public service, proper work culture and the mantra of development is not something understood by the Opposition, and this is why they lose every time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a programme in Gujarat today.

Speaking at a public event in Nava Vanjar village in Ahmedabad, Shah said the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had raised a strange question -"Why do we keep losing elections every time?"

Citing the work culture under the NDA government, Amit Shah said once the Leader of the Opposition understands this, he will realise why they keep losing.

Those whom the Opposition party's government had temporarily settled and then abandoned to an uncertain future, have now been tracked down and provided with land title deeds by during the Narendra Modi government .

The responsibility of a public representative to resolve the problems of people -- whether they raise a demand or not. He said this remarkable work culture was established by Narendra Modi in Gujarat, which has now spread across the entire country.

He said instead of understanding this, the Leader of the Opposition is busy understanding the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, which is not his job to explain.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he said the Opposition leader has more defeats coming his way. He should not get tired of defeats yet, because it is certain that they still have to face defeat in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Shah said.

"In 2029 as well, our government will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The reason for this is our party's principles, with which the people are deeply connected," he said.

"When we build Ram Temple, carry out surgical strikes on Pakistan, conduct air strikes, deport Bangladeshi infiltrators, rebuild the Kashi temple, abrogate Article 370, end triple talaq or introduce a Common Civil Code, Opposition parties oppose everything. He said the Opposition keeps opposing everything the people support. So where will they get the votes from?" he added.