Explained: The 'Substantive Motion' BJP Moved Against Rahul Gandhi

The face-off between the BJP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has moved beyond sharp speeches and political barbs into the procedural heart of Parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice for a substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi, a step that signals a more serious institutional challenge.

He has asked that Gandhi be immediately stripped of his Lok Sabha membership and not be allowed to stand for election in the near future.

In February 2025, Dubey had filed a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of "distorting facts" and trying to undermine the prestige of the country in his speech.

The latest move follows concerns flagged by senior BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal, who in a letter to the Speaker, had listed parts of Gandhi's speech that he said should be expunged from the records. The list includes Gandhi's claim that the government has "sold Bharat Mata".

The escalation reflects the ruling party's decision to pursue a formal parliamentary route rather than rely on a privilege motion or floor protests.

What Is A Substantive Motion

A substantive motion is an independent proposal placed before the Lok Sabha seeking a clear and binding decision of the House. It is complete in itself and is not linked to any other business under discussion. When adopted, it represents the formal opinion or will of the House on a specific matter.

Under the Rules of Procedure of the Lok Sabha, such a motion can be admitted only with the approval of the Speaker.

The Speaker has full discretion to accept or reject the notice and to decide how it should be taken up. If admitted, it can be debated in the House and put to vote.

In certain circumstances, it may also be referred to a specially constituted committee to examine the allegations and report back.

Unlike routine interventions that are part of daily debate, a substantive motion compels the House to directly consider the issue raised and take a position on it.

Given that Rahul Gandhi holds the Constitutional post of the Leader of Opposition, any move seeking action against him requires a structured parliamentary mechanism. A substantive motion provides that framework.

The Allegations

According to sources, Dubey's notice raises objections to remarks and interventions made by Gandhi in and outside Parliament.

The BJP has argued that certain statements concerning armed forces, the banking sector, corporate entities and constitutional authorities have crossed the line of political criticism and warrant scrutiny.

The letter cited by Dubey also questions aspects of Gandhi's public engagements and comments that the BJP says affect the credibility of national institutions.

Dubey has maintained that the motion is aimed at protecting the dignity of Parliament and ensuring accountability.

The Congress, however, has consistently described such efforts as politically motivated and part of a broader attempt to target its senior leadership.

Why It Matters

Substantive motions are not commonly invoked in routine political disputes. Their use marks an escalation, shifting the contest from rhetoric to procedure. If the motion is admitted, the Lok Sabha would be required to formally debate and decide on the matter.

At present, the next step depends entirely on Speaker Om Birla. He may admit the motion, decline it, or determine another course under the rules.

As Parliament continues its session, the development underscores how the Rule Book has become central to the ongoing confrontation between the treasury benches and the Opposition.