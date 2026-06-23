Kawasaki Announces Road To Himalaya 2026 For KLX230 Owners: Full Details

Kawasaki India has announced Road to Himalaya 2026 - a unique riding experience created for MY26 Kawasaki KLX230 customers. The Road to Himalaya 2026 offers riders an opportunity to discover the true capabilities of the Kawasaki KLX230 while connecting with fellow enthusiasts from across the country. The program is designed to bring together riders from different regions of India and create unforgettable experiences both on and off the motorcycle.

The journey will culminate with the opportunity for riders to take on the legendary Rally of Himalaya, experiencing some of India's most breathtaking landscapes, challenging mountain trails, and the unmatched excitement of riding in the Himalayas. Road to Himalaya 2026 reflects Kawasaki India's commitment to creating memorable ownership experiences and fostering a vibrant community where riders can embrace adventure, challenge themselves, and experience the freedom of exploration aboard the Kawasaki KLX230.

Program Schedule

Registration Opens 22nd June 2026 at 06:00 PM

Registration Closes 30th June 2026 at 06:00 PM

Participant Confirmation - 1st-5th July 2026

Training Session 1 - End July 2026

Training Session 2 - Mid-August 2026

Training Session 3 - Start September 2026

Advanced Rally Camp & Final Rider Selection - Mid-September 2026

Rally Of Himalaya Event Start - Oct 26

Registration & Eligibility

The program is open to MY26 Kawasaki KLX230 customers across India. The program is limited to 100 riders, and riders of all experience levelsfrom beginners to experienced off-road enthusiasts are welcome to participate. Selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must possess:

Valid Driving License

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Complete riding gear as mentioned code of conduct and terms and conditions.

As part of the registration process, riders will receive the below documents that are to be adhered to and followed by the participants:

Rider Code of Conduct

Terms & Conditions

Program Guidelines & Rules

Medical Disclaimer & Liability Waiver

Phase 1 - Rider Development Program

Location: Bengaluru

Phase 1 consists of three mandatory rider development sessions designed to progressively improve off-road riding capability and confidence.

Session 1 - Off-Road Fundamentals

Body positioning

Balance and control

Braking techniques

Safety awareness

Session 2 - Advanced Terrain Riding

Cornering techniques

Hill climbs and descents

Obstacle management

Terrain reading

Session 3 - Endurance & Evaluation

Endurance riding

Technical riding sections

Performance assessment

Rider evaluation

Participation in Phase 1 is completely free of cost.

Attendance at all three sessions is mandatory. Riders missing any session will not be eligible for further participation.

Phase 2 - Advanced Rally Preparation Camp

Location: Bengaluru

Duration: 3 Days

Selected riders from Phase 1 will progress to the Advanced Rally Preparation Camp, where they will receive focused rally training and performance assessment.

A participation fee of Rs 7,000 per rider will be applicable for this stage to ensure rider commitment

while maintaining accessibility.

The camp will cover:

Rally riding fundamentals

Navigation awareness

Endurance preparation

Motorcycle management

Competitive riding techniques

Following the camp, riders will undergo the final evaluation and assessment.

Final Rider Selection

Based on overall performance, the top-performing participants will be selected as Road to Himalaya. Finalists and will participate in the Rally of Himalaya. These riders will represent Kawasaki KLX230 in future rally activities, customer engagement initiatives, and promotional programs.

Safety First - No Compromise

Rider safety remains the highest priority throughout the program.

The following riding gear is mandatory:

Full-face helmet (ECE or SNELL approved)

Riding jacket

Riding pants

Riding gloves

Motocross boots (minimum 15-inch height)

Goggles

Any rider failing to comply with safety requirements may be denied participation or disqualified from the program.