Hero MotoSports Team Rally Completes 10 Years; India's Next Dakar Hero Program Announced

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, celebrated the 10th anniversary of Hero MotoSports Team Rally at its Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur, marking a decade of India's rise on the global rally racing stage. This milestone celebration brought together top racing stars including, 2024 FIM World Rally-Raid Champion (W2RC) Ross Branch, South America's Nacho Cornejo, South African rally-raid and motocross rider Michael Docherty, and India's motocross and supercross rider Shlok Ghorpade, alongside India's pioneering professional women bikers Somyya "Moksha' Chaudhary.

The event was attended by key team architects of Hero MotoSports Team Rally, including its Head of MotoSports and Team Manager, Wolfgang (Waffi) Fischer, and Spanish rally expert AND Head of National MotoSports, Jordi Grau, along dealers, partners, and MotoSports fraternity.

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As Hero MotoSports Team Rally enters its second decade, the Company has announced three strategic initiatives that will shape the future of its rally racing journey. First, the Company renewed its partnership with Amaury Sport Organization - organizers of the iconic Dakar Rally and the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. Marking the milestone occasion, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp announced 'India's Next Dakar Hero' (INDH) - a first-of-its-kind program designed to identify and develop India's next-generation of rally - raid talent. Concluding the announcements, the team formally welcomed rising Indian off-road racer Shlok Ghorpade into the Hero MotoSports Team.

Speaking on this milestone, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Over the past decade, Hero MotoSports Team Rally has evolved from a bold ambition into a globally respected rally racing team, proudly representing India on the world stage. This milestone celebrates our past achievements while firmly defining our vision for the future.

The renewal of our partnership with ASO strengthens our long-term commitment to global rally racing. Furthermore, the India's Next Dakar Hero program reflects our deep belief that India possesses immense untapped motosports talent waiting to be discovered and nurtured. By welcoming Shlok Ghorpade to the team, we aim to build a sustainable pathway for homegrown Indian riders to compete and excel at the highest levels of the sport. Together, these initiatives represent the next chapter in our journey to create a lasting rally-raid legacy for India.”

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Launch of ‘India's Next Dakar Hero' (INDH)

Building on a decade of rally-raid expertise and Hero MotoCorp's successful national racing programs, Hero MotoSports Team Rally launched ‘India's Next Dakar Hero' (INDH). The program is focused on identifying, training and nurturing India's top young off-road racing talent through a structured journey from national racing to the international rally-raid stage. Participants will undergo a rigorous two-to-three-year development program focused on riding technique, navigation, physical conditioning and endurance training required to compete at the highest level of international rally racing.

This initiative builds upon Hero MotoSports Team Rally's existing rider development ecosystem, leveraging the team's decade of global rally experience to nurture and train the next generation of champions. The first milestone of this journey was achieved in September 2025, when national racing ace Arun Thayappa made his international rally-raid debut at the Cierzo Rally in Spain. Competing aboard the Hero 450 Rally prototype, his debut marked a landmark moment for Indian motorsport.

