TVS Jupiter 110 Dual-Tone Spectral Range Launched In India At Rs 89,825

TVS Motor Company has introduced the new Jupiter 110 Dual-Tone Spectral Range in India at Rs 89,825 (ex-showroom). Positioned as the range-topping variant of the Jupiter 110 line-up, the scooter adds two new colour schemes and a few equipment upgrades while retaining the mechanical package.

TVS Jupiter 110 Spectral: New Colours

The TVS Jupiter Dual-Tone Spectral Range is offered in two finishes: Spectral Blue and Spectral Copper. Both feature a dual-tone paint treatment, colour-matched inner panels, a revised seat finish and partial chrome detailing on the mirrors.

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Spectral Blue combines white with blue and purple tones, while Spectral Copper uses white with copper and purple accents. TVS describes the paint treatment as Spectral Colour Technology, intended to create a colour-shifting visual effect under different lighting conditions. A brown-coloured seat complements both paint schemes, and the premium long seat includes an integrated backrest for the pillion as standard.

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TVS Jupiter 110 Spectral: Features

Besides the revised styling, the Spectral Range receives sequential turn signal lamps. TVS says this is a first-in-segment feature for a 110cc scooter. The new top-spec Jupiter 110 also includes a USB Type-C charging port. It continues with the SmartXonnect connected-technology suite, which supports functions such as navigation assistance and call and SMS alerts.

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The scooter retains its 33-litre under-seat storage compartment, which TVS states can accommodate two helmets, along with the apron-mounted fuel filler cap.

TVS Jupiter 110 Spectral: Engine

There are no mechanical revisions for the TVS Jupiter 110 Dual-Tone Spectral Range. It continues with a 113.3 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine producing 7.9 bhp and 9.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The scooter also uses TVS iGO Assist technology, including a silent-start system and start-stop function designed to improve convenience and fuel efficiency in urban traffic. With this, the scooter continues to compete against the Honda Activa 110.