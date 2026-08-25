TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.40 Lakh: What's New?

TVS Motor Company has launched the iQube MillionR Special Edition in India to mark the electric scooter crossing one million customers. Based on the 3.5 kWh variant, the special edition is priced at Rs 1,40,138 (ex-showroom) and introduces a new colour and a few practical upgrades over the standard model.

TVS iQube MillionR: Design

The most noticeable change is the new Aurora Green dual-tone paint scheme, which TVS says is inspired by the Northern Lights. The scooter also gets "MillionR" badging and premium seat upholstery to differentiate it from regular iQube variants. These updates are primarily cosmetic and aimed at giving the special edition a more distinctive appearance.

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TVS iQube MillionR: Features

Mechanically, the MillionR Special Edition remains identical to the standard 3.5 kWh iQube. It uses the same battery pack and motor, offering a claimed IDC range of 145 km on a single charge.

TVS has, however, added a front utility storage compartment, increasing total storage capacity from 32 litres to 35.5 litres. An integrated Type-C charging port has also been added, complementing the existing USB port inside the underseat storage. The scooter continues to offer more than 118 connected features, including navigation, smartphone connectivity, ride modes and regenerative braking.

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TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition

The "MillionR" tagline echoes TVS's earlier special edition for the Jupiter scooter, which crossed one million customers in 2016. The iQube has now reached the same milestone, helping TVS emerge as the highest-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer by market share in India this year. Coincidentally, the Jupiter range has now crossed nine million customers.

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TVS also offers the iQube with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, with prices starting at Rs 59,999 for the standard portfolio. This reduces the upfront cost for customers who prefer to pay for battery usage separately.

Broader iQube Line-up

The wider iQube range starts at Rs 1,11,310 (ex-showroom) and includes multiple battery and motor configurations. The top-end ST variant uses a 5.3 kWh battery and claims an IDC range of up to 212 km. Key equipment across the range includes a large touchscreen display, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple riding modes and regenerative braking.