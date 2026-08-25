Audi Q5 Gets Special Deals For August 2026 Only In These Two Cities

Audi India has introduced a limited-period offer on the Q5 luxury SUV for customers in Jaipur and Udaipur, with EMIs starting at Rs 49,999 per month and 10 years of roadside assistance. The "August End Offer" is valid on bookings made by August 31, 2026, and is aimed at encouraging purchases before the scheme concludes.

Performance And Technology

The Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine producing 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 240 kmph.

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Audi Drive Select offers six driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor throttle response, steering feel and transmission behaviour to suit city commutes or highway journeys. The SUV also features adaptive damping, park assist with a 360-degree camera, a sensor-controlled boot lid and a comfort key with keyless entry and start on higher variants.

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Inside, the Q5 gets electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, leather and leatherette upholstery, three-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning and ambient lighting. The Audi virtual cockpit plus provides a 12.3-inch full-HD digital instrument cluster, while MMI Navigation plus offers a high-resolution touchscreen with voice control and 3D navigation. A Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with 19 speakers is available on the Technology variant.

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Audi Q5: Pricing

The Q5 is priced from Rs 65.55 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant. The EMI of Rs 49,999 per month will depend on factors such as down payment, loan tenure, interest rate and the specific variant chosen. The offer is also restricted to Jaipur and Udaipur, and is valid only for bookings completed by August 31, 2026. Customers outside these cities, or those who book after the deadline, are not eligible for this scheme.