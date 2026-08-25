New Audi Q3 Breaks Cover In India; Price Announcement Soon

Audi has introduced the third-generation Q3 in India, bringing a long-overdue update to its entry-level luxury SUV. The new Q3 arrives with a sharper design, a thoroughly revamped cabin and upgraded technology, while the India-spec model continues with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. Prices are likely to be announced around the festive season, with the SUV expected to be positioned at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) against rivals such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Audi Q3 Design

The third-generation Audi Q3 adopts a sharper and more contemporary design language. Larger than its predecessor in every dimension, the SUV features a wider Singleframe grille, split LED headlamps and more pronounced character lines that lend it a stronger road presence. Audi has also upgraded the lighting package, introducing digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology for enhanced visibility. At the rear, the Q3 gets digital OLED tail-lamps, connected by a full-width LED light bar and illuminated Audi rings, a first for Audi's compact SUV range.

Measuring 4,531 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,623 mm in height, the third-generation Q3 is larger than its predecessor and adopts a more assertive design. Along the sides, the SUV features body-coloured cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and a distinctive L-shaped chrome beltline trim. Blacked-out pillars and slim trim pieces connecting the rear quarter glass create a floating roof effect.

ALSO READ - Audi Q5 Gets Special Deals For August 2026 Only In These Two Cities

At the rear, the Q3 gets split tail-lamps linked by a full-width LED light bar, along with illuminated Audi rings. A prominent roof spoiler, sharply raked rear windscreen and a sculpted bumper with silver skid-plate detailing complete the redesigned look.

Audi Q3 Features:

Inside, the new Q3 gets a thoroughly redesigned cabin with a cleaner dashboard layout, dual digital displays and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Audi has also reworked the centre console and control interfaces to improve practicality, while optional acoustic glass for the front windows promises a quieter cabin. The SUV offers 488 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,386 litres with the rear seats folded, and features sliding and reclining rear seats for added flexibility.

Audi Q3 Powertrain:

Globally, the third-generation Audi Q3 is offered with a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. However, the India-spec model is expected to continue with Audi's familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, producing 204 PS and 320 Nm. The engine is likely to be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, with no diesel or hybrid variants expected for the Indian market.

Audi Q3 Safety Suite:

The new Audi Q3 comes loaded with safety and driver assistance technologies. Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, front emergency braking, cross-traffic assist and parking sensors, while a driver-monitoring camera can detect signs of fatigue and distraction. Higher-spec versions also offer features such as Reverse Assist and a trained parking function that can automatically repeat previously learned parking manoeuvres.