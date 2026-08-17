Audi Teases New Q3; India Debut On The Cards

Audi India has teased the next-generation Q3 ahead of its launch in the country. The entry-level luxury SUV, currently in its second-generation form, has been on sale in India for around four years and is due for a major update. Globally unveiled in June 2025, the third-generation Q3 brings a new design, updated technology and improved features, and is expected to arrive in India soon.

The teaser captions, "Designed to keep you curious. Almost Here" and "We've shown enough. For now. Arriving Soon," strongly hints that the launch of the new Audi Q3 is just around the corner.

The third-generation Q3 adopts Audi's latest design language, giving the SUV a bolder and more modern look than its predecessor. Up front, it features a split-lighting setup with LED DRLs positioned above the main headlamps, a large grille carrying Audi's new 2D logo, and several gloss-black elements. Compared to the outgoing model's more understated styling, the new Q3 appears sharper, more digital and distinctly more aggressive.

The new Q3 moves away from Audi's traditional sharp lines and adopts a more rounded, sculpted profile. Body-coloured wheel arches replace the black cladding seen on some rivals, while alloy wheel sizes range from 17 to 20 inches. Other highlights include a thick D-pillar, connected LED tail-lamps, an illuminated Audi logo, and a sportier rear bumper.

The new Audi Q3 is expected to retain the current model's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Inside, the India-spec Q3 is expected to feature a predominantly black cabin with contrasting accents. The dashboard is centred around a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional highlights are likely to include a three-spoke steering wheel, powered and ventilated front seats, adjustable under-thigh support, a premium audio system, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite.