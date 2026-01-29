Tata Motors Reports 48 Percent Decline In Q3 Net Profit

Tata Motors on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 48 per cent to Rs 705 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, hit by one-time provisions for the new labour code and the demerger process.

The commercial vehicle maker had reported a net profit of Rs 1,355 crore in the October-December quarter of the last year.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,847 crore for the third quarter against Rs 18,819 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company stated that exceptional items during the quarter included the impact of the new labour code (Rs 603 crore), demerger (Rs 962 crore) and acquisition cost (Rs 82 crore).

The impact of these and other items stood at Rs 1,600 crore in the consolidated financials, it added.

"Disciplined execution of an agile strategy delivered yet another strong financial performance this quarter, supported by demand tailwinds from GST 2.0 and the festive season," Tata Motors MD and CEO Girish Wagh said.

With infrastructure spending accelerating, the company is well-positioned to sustain momentum and drive continued growth, he added.

The company said going forward, it expects demand to further strengthen in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year across most commercial vehicle segments.

"Key drivers in 2026 will include the government's sustained infrastructure push and expansion in end-use sectors, both of which are expected to fuel positive momentum for the industry," it added.

With an optimised portfolio ensuring superior product availability, a decisive pricing strategy, and deeper customer engagement through intensified market activations, the commercial vehicle maker is well poised to unlock demand across segments, paving the way for continued success, Tata Motors said.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.45 per cent up to Rs 470.20 apiece on BSE.

