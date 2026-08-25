YouTuber Survives Wrong-Side Driving Crash, Shares Viral Dashcam Video

A dashcam video shared by a popular YouTuber has brought renewed attention to the dangers of wrong-side driving, after capturing a serious road accident that could have had far graver consequences. The footage shows how a moment of negligence on the road can quickly escalate into a major crash, while also highlighting the growing importance of dashcams in establishing the sequence of events after an accident.

Popular automotive YouTuber Sumit Chauhan, known online as sansCARi Sumit, shared dashcam footage of a serious highway accident he was involved in earlier this week. The video shows his black Honda City colliding head-on with a red Maruti Suzuki Brezza that was allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road. The crash drew a crowd to the scene, with both vehicles suffering extensive front-end damage. The impact was severe enough to deploy the airbags in both cars, while the front fascias of the Honda City and Brezza were left completely destroyed.

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According to the video, bystanders at the scene alleged that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza was being driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road, creating a risk for other motorists. The incident reportedly took place in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Following the crash, a crowd gathered around the vehicles and confronted the Brezza driver, who appeared visibly shaken and largely unresponsive. Local police later arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody.

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In the footage, Sumit Chauhan goes on to showcase the condition of his Honda City after the collision. Despite the severe front-end impact, the cabin appears to have remained structurally intact. The video clearly shows the deployment of the front, side and curtain airbags, which likely played a crucial role in protecting the occupants. Chauhan mentions that he suffered pain in his knees after they struck the dashboard during the crash, while the force exerted by the seatbelt also caused discomfort. The extent of the damage meant that the Honda City was no longer drivable and had to be towed away from the accident site.

After receiving medical attention, Sumit Chauhan confirmed that he was safe and later returned home. However, the incident gained wider attention when he shared the dashcam footage of the crash on social media. The video captures the moments leading up to the collision, showing a Maruti Suzuki Brezza travelling on the wrong side of the road at what appears to be a considerable speed. With vehicles occupying the correct lane and limited space to manoeuvre, drivers had little opportunity to avoid impact. The footage highlights how quickly a wrong-side driving incident can escalate into a serious accident, while also underlining the value of a dashcam in documenting the sequence of events and establishing accountability after a crash.

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Sumit Chauhan was driving a Honda City e:HEV (Hybrid), a sedan equipped with several active and passive safety features. The car comes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera system in addition to parking sensors and a reverse camera.

As the videos continue to gain traction online, they serve as a reminder that road discipline, awareness and patience remain just as important as vehicle safety features in preventing such incidents.

