Car Falls Off Flyover In West Delhi, 2 Occupants Injured

The accident took place around 11 pm on Thursday, police said. (Representational image)

Two men were injured when their car fell off a flyover in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area after allegedly being hit by another car from behind, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.The victims have been identified as Anuj (29), resident of Karala and Vijay (29), resident of Begumpur, police said.

Police found that a Honda City car going towards Peeragarhi hit another car from behind following which it (Honda City) fell off the Vikaspuri flyover, said a senior police officer.

The injured Anuj and Vijay, who were sitting inside the Honda City, were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital for treatment.

Later, Anuj, who runs an electrical shop, was shifted by his relatives to a private hospital for further treatment, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Vijay, a farmer and building material supplier, is still at the DDU hospital undergoing treatment.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vikaspuri police station, he said.