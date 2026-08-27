KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Fresh Graphics: Check New Prices

KTM has refreshed the 349cc 390 Adventure in India with new colour schemes and revised graphics, while retaining its existing mechanical package. The updated motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now offered in Arctic Flare and Ebony Black finishes.

KTM 390 Adventure Gets New Colours

The latest update gives the KTM 390 Adventure a more distinct visual identity within the broader 390 Adventure range. Arctic Flare replaces the earlier colour option and brings a lighter, grey-accented finish to the motorcycle. Ebony Black, meanwhile, offers a darker alternative for buyers who prefer a more understated appearance.

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Both colours carry the same Rs 2.88 lakh price. KTM has not announced a difference in features, hardware or performance between the two paint options, making the choice largely a matter of visual preference.

Arctic Flare was spotted at dealerships shortly before its formal introduction. The new finish moves away from the brand's familiar orange-heavy graphics, using a grey background and revised branding on the side panels. The KTM logo is smaller and positioned higher, while the "390 Adventure" lettering is more prominent.

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Revised Graphics Create Separation

The design update is significant because the 349cc KTM 390 Adventure had previously shared several styling elements with the larger 399cc 390 Adventure S. KTM has now introduced colour schemes and graphics unique to the smaller-capacity model.

The updated graphics feature a different treatment for the Adventure branding, helping distinguish the motorcycle from the 390 Adventure X, R and S variants. This approach gives the entry-level 390 Adventure a clearer position in KTM's Indian adventure-bike portfolio without changing its core character.

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No Mechanical Changes

There are no changes to the KTM 390 Adventure's engine, chassis or equipment. It continues with a 349.32cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine that produces 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle also retains its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, along with a tall windscreen, TFT instrument console and cruise control. These features place it above the more basic KTM 390 Adventure X in terms of touring-oriented equipment.