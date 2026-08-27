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2026 Yamaha R2 (YZF-R2) Launch LIVE: Yamaha Motor India has recently been teasing a new supersport motorcycle for launch in India. While the brand has not revealed the exact name of the model, all the teasers so far are hinting at a new member of the "R" family. Speculations are that this will be the Yamaha R2, and it is set for its debut in the country today (August 27). In this space, we share LIVE updates from the launch venue. Stay tuned!

Aug 27, 2026 12:01 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: Images

The white colour of the Yamaha YZF-R2 at the launch venue:

Aug 27, 2026 12:00 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 Launch LIVE: Officially Unveiled

Yamaha Motor India has officially revealed the YZF-R2 for the Indian market. Along with the Racing Blue colour, the motorcycle gets multiple options with liveries in different colours. Here's the first picture of the motorcycle on stage.

Aug 27, 2026 11:57 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: R2 Offiically Confirmed

Yamaha Motor India has officially confirmed that the new bike in the R-series is the YZF-R2.

Aug 27, 2026 11:55 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: R15 Sales

Yamaha R15 was launched in 2008, and it has completed a million unit sales in the country. The brand claims the success of the motorcycle has been supported by various variants.

Aug 27, 2026 11:50 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: Outperformed Industry

Yamaha R15, MT-15, and XSR 155 clock a 59 per cent YoY growth for H1, highlighting strong demand for premium 150cc motorcycles.

Aug 27, 2026 11:45 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: India Becomes Emerging Global Hub

"India is no longer a domestic powerhouse, but emerging as a world-class global hub for Yamaha." Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India.

Aug 27, 2026 11:43 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 India Launch LIVE: Business Growth

In the first half of 2026, Yamaha registered robust growth of 41 per cent YoY, as per Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India. The brand plans on boosting this growth in the festive season. Furthermore, the automaker wants to make India a hub for international exports.

Aug 27, 2026 11:40 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: Chairman Takes The Stage

Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, takes the stage to initiate the image.

Aug 27, 2026 11:37 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: Bookings Open

The motorcycle is already available for bookings in the Indian market for a token amount of Rs 10,000. This amount is refundable in case the consumer wants to change his decision.

Aug 27, 2026 11:37 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 India Launch LIVE: Deeper Dive Into Design

The bike is also expected to have a smaller fuel tank with aerodynamic winglets and layered bodywork. Furthermore, the tail section of the motorcycle is expected to be very sharp, optimised for aero, a common element on all bikes of the family.

Aug 27, 2026 11:35 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 LIVE: The Event Begins

The event for the launch of Yamaha has started with more teasers from the brand at the launch venue.

Aug 27, 2026 11:34 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 Launch LIVE: Design Expectations

The motorcycle is expected to stick close to its family. It is expected to have a design very similar to R9 with elements like sleek LED lights, sharply designed fairings, and an overall sleek design.

Aug 27, 2026 11:22 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 Launch Price LIVE: R-Series Bikes In India

Currently, Yamaha has a very limited presence in the supersport category with the YZF R15 and its variants. A while ago, the brand also had the R3, which has now been discontinued. Meanwhile, the international market continues to have the bigger family members like the R6 Race, R7, R9, and R1 Race.

Aug 27, 2026 10:57 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 India Launch LIVE: Teaser's Revelation

In its teaser, Yamaha revealed the 'R' logo with the text slightly adjusted to represent the number 2. This further reinforces the speculations of the motorcycle being the YZF R2.

Aug 27, 2026 10:44 (IST)
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Yamaha YZF R2 Launch LIVE: Teasers

The automaker has released teasers that offer subtle hints about the motorcycle while keeping most details secret. Among the confirmed details is the Racing Blue colour, which we have seen on the brand's previous R-series motorcycle.

Aug 27, 2026 10:44 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 India Launch LIVE: What It Brings?

The upcoming Yamaha YZF R2 will mark the brand's entry into a relatively new space. Likely to be placed above the Yamaha R15, the motorcycle is likely to offer a slightly bigger engine along with an increase in power output compared to the smaller sibling. With this, the brand will try to attract those who want something more powerful compared to the R15 and miss the R3.

Aug 27, 2026 10:44 (IST)
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Yamaha R2 Launch LIVE: Launch Date

The Japanese manufacturer in India confirmed that the motorcycle will make its debut today (August 27). Until now, the Yamaha R2 has been the best-kept secret of the brand, with very few chunks of information in the public domain.

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