2026 Yamaha R2 (YZF-R2) Launch LIVE: Yamaha Motor India has recently been teasing a new supersport motorcycle for launch in India. While the brand has not revealed the exact name of the model, all the teasers so far are hinting at a new member of the "R" family. Speculations are that this will be the Yamaha R2, and it is set for its debut in the country today (August 27). In this space, we share LIVE updates from the launch venue. Stay tuned!