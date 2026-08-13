Yamaha R2 Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of August 27 Debut

Yamaha has commenced pre-bookings for the R2 supersport motorcycle in India for an amount of Rs 10,000. The model is scheduled to launch on August 27, 2026, and will be positioned above the R15 in Yamaha's line-up.

Engine Specifications and Performance Metrics

The exact displacement of the Yamaha R2 engine has not yet been confirmed, though it is anticipated to be slightly above 200cc. Performance output is expected to be in line with segment rivals, which deliver approximately 25 horsepower. The R2 is also projected to benefit from a lower kerb weight. To add perspective, the KTM RC 200 weighs 160 kg, while the Hero Karizma XMR registers 163.5 kg.

Also Read: MG Hector Hawk Teased Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

R2 Positioned Above R15

The Yamaha R2 will not replace the existing R15 series but will contribute to a streamlined line-up. The R15 M is expected to be discontinued, and the R15 S, which is based on the third-generation R15, may also be phased out. Current R15 pricing ranges from Rs 1.57 lakh for the S variant to Rs 1.98 lakh for the M variant.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Interior Leaked Ahead Of August 15 Reveal

Manufacturing and Market Availability

The Yamaha R2 will be manufactured in India and exported to international markets. The pre-booking amount of Rs 10,000 is fully refundable, with refunds scheduled to be processed after September 5, 2026. Customers who complete pre-bookings prior to the launch date will be accorded priority delivery once sales begin.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift Leaked? Gets Sunroof, Updated Design

Pricing and Segment Positioning

The Yamaha R2 is expected to be priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh. It will be powered by a single-cylinder engine and positioned above the R15 M variant in Yamaha's line-up. Within the entry-level supersport segment, the R2 will compete directly with the Hero Karizma XMR and the KTM RC 200.