2026 Yamaha RayZR, Fascino Launched With New Colour Option And Features

Yamaha has updated its 125cc Fi Hybrid scooter lineup for 2026, introducing new colour options, revised graphics, and a handful of feature additions. The changes apply to the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid range, with select variants also receiving equipment upgrades.

The update is primarily cosmetic, although Yamaha has added a few convenience features to improve the ownership experience. Among the notable additions is a TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation on select variants of the RayZR Street Rally.

New Colours and Graphics

For 2026, Yamaha has refreshed the appearance of both scooter families with updated paint schemes and graphics packages. The changes are aimed at keeping the lineup visually current while retaining the overall design and mechanical package.

Also Read -Transport Ministry Proposes 5-Year Life Extension for EVs, Hydrogen, And CNG Vehicles

The RayZR continues to target buyers looking for a sportier design language, while the Fascino retains its retro-inspired styling.

TFT Display on Select Variants

A key update comes in the form of a TFT instrument console, now available on select variants. The display supports turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, and additional ride information.

Yamaha has also incorporated its Answer Back function, allowing owners to locate their scooter more easily in crowded parking spaces.

Mechanical Package Remains Unchanged

Both the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid continue with Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) Hybrid system. The setup provides assistance during acceleration and works alongside the brand's Stop & Start System to improve efficiency.

Also Read - Austrian Company Designs Mobile-Like Charger For Tesla Model Y: Watch

The scooters continue to use the existing 125cc powertrain and retain their mechanical specifications.