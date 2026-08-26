Suzuki Unveils e-Sky Electric Kei Car, Offers 310 Km Range

Suzuki has unveiled the production-ready e-Sky, the company's first electric kei car designed for international markets including the United Kingdom. Developed in accordance with Japan's kei car regulations, the e-Sky features an upright, boxy structure that maximises interior space while maintaining a compact footprint suitable for urban environments.

In the United Kingdom, prices for the Suzuki e-Sky start below 20,000 pounds (Rs. 26.08 lakh). This positions the model close to the Suzuki Swift in terms of affordability, strengthening its appeal within the compact car segment.

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Suzuki e-Sky: Design

The Suzuki e-Sky remains closely aligned with the concept showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show last year, though notable revisions have been made for the production model. The concept's intricate LED lighting arrangement has been replaced with a chunkier, more conventional setup to suit series production.

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The EV's tall stance and compact proportions are defining elements of its exterior, while retaining the upright kei car silhouette that maximises cabin space.

Suzuki e-Sky: Range, Specs

Reports indicate that the Suzuki e-Sky will be equipped with a single front-wheel-drive electric motor producing around 63 bhp, in line with the limits defined by Japan's kei car regulations. The model is expected to deliver a driving range of approximately 310 km, positioning it as a practical option for urban and short-distance commuting.

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Suzuki e-Sky: Dimensions

The Suzuki e-Sky measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height, supported by a 2,460 mm wheelbase. The compact EV has a kerb weight of 1,030 kg and a turning radius of 4.4 metres, underscoring its suitability for city driving.

Suzuki has equipped the model with a direct heat-pump system and an air-heated electric heater, both designed to optimise energy efficiency and reduce power consumption for cabin heating in colder climates.

Suzuki e-Sky: Cabin, Features

The Suzuki e-Sky is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and connected navigation with EV-specific route planning. The navigation system takes into account battery charge levels and traffic conditions when suggesting routes and charging locations.

The model also features an Easy Drive Pedal, which increases deceleration when the accelerator is released, reducing the need for frequent pedal movement in stop-go traffic. In addition, the e-Sky supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, enabling external devices to draw power directly from the vehicle.

Zero-Emission Vehicle Expansion Plans

The Suzuki e-Sky arrives at a pivotal stage in the company's global product strategy, with Suzuki identifying an electric A-segment model as a key requirement for its future line-up. This development aligns with wider industry initiatives aimed at expanding zero-emission vehicle sales.