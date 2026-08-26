Mini India Introduces Customisation Programme With Over 2.5 Million Options

MINI India has introduced the 'Mod My MINI' customisation programme, giving owners the option to personalise their Cooper and Countryman models through a range of factory-backed upgrades.

Options For New And Existing Cars

The programme is available for both brand-new and existing MINI vehicles. Customers can customise several exterior elements, including the roof, mirror caps, spoilers and brake callipers.

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The available choices include more than 100 classic MINI paint shades, exclusive thematic decals and original MINI accessories. According to the company, the combinations of colours, graphics and accessories create more than 2.5 million possible configurations.

The programme is intended to offer personalisation without requiring owners to rely on third-party modifications. By using official MINI parts and finishes, customers can retain the design integration and quality standards associated with the brand.

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Decals And Accessories

The customisation range includes signature paint options, bold decals and precision accessories designed to alter the appearance of the Cooper and Countryman families. Customers can select options according to their preferences, whether they want a subtle change or a more distinctive exterior treatment.

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MINI India has not announced a fixed package price, as the overall cost will depend on the components selected and their availability. Customers can contact their nearest authorised MINI dealer to review the options and begin the customisation process.

All official decals installed through the programme come with a 24-month warranty from the date of installation. This provides added reassurance for customers concerned about the durability of the finish over time.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said, "MINI has never been just a mode of transport; it is a declaration of personal style. We firmly believe that no two MINIs on the road should look the same, which is why the 'Mod My MINI' programme puts the design canvas directly into the hands of our owners."

"True luxury is defined by the freedom to choose, and by offering this unprecedented tier of factory-backed customization, we ensure that every driver can define their vehicle's identity entirely on their own terms. Ultimately, small changes drive a big personality, making your driving experience as completely unmatched as your fingerprint," he added.