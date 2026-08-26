MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Launched In India At Rs 21.79 Lakh; Gets 1100 Km Range

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector Tomahawk PHEV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 21.79 Lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS. The battery subscription costs Rs 3.2 per km. Meanwhile, without BaaS, the prices start at Rs 25.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the brand has launched the BEV version of the SUV at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom with BaaS), which is claimed to offer a range of 517 km on a single charge using a 69.2 kWh battery pack.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Variant-Wise Prices

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Design

The Hector Tomahawk plug-in hybrid gets a design slightly different compared to the BEV version. While all the elements are the same, the front end in PHEV gets a glossy grille offering better airflow in the engine bay. Meanwhile, the rear-end contines to have rectangular wrap around taillights.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched In India At Rs 13.99 Lakh; Offers 517 Km Range

The dimensions for the SUV are same as the PHEV. It measures 4,745mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,770mm tall, with a 2,810mm wheelbase and 230mm ground clearance. The Hector Tomahawk EV gets a 610-litre boot for the five-seat version, while the seven-seat version offers 192 litres with all three rows in use and 528 litres with the third row folded.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Interior, Features

The Hector Tomahawk EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless phone charger, and gesture controls for functions such as air conditioning and audio settings. MG's i-SMART connected system offers more than 80 features and recognizes over 30 Hinglish voice commands. All of this is complemented by Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Turquoise Green, and Shadow Gold, along with two dual-tone combinations: Turquoise Green with White and Celadon Blue with White colours.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk Electric SUV Launch LIVE: Features, Price, Range, Specs, And More

Additional amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seating, 256-color ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Infinity sound system, a powered tailgate, rear window sunshades, and a driver's seat with memory and auto-retract capabilities. The interior provides various modes: Nap, Camp, Energise, Pro Pet, Valet, and Quiet, to customize the atmosphere for different requirements.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Powertrain, Range

The MG Hector Tomahawk gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) and a 20.5 kWh battery pack delivering over 115 km of pure-electric driving range.Meanwhile, the combined range of the system is claimed to be 1100 km on full charge and full tank. The combination is supported by a 148 kW electric motor. With this, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 9 seconds.

The car offers Pure Electric Drive, Series Hybrid Drive, Parallel Hybrid Drive, and Engine Direct Drive for various needs.