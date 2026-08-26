JSW MG Motor India is set to take the covers off its first vehicle based on the ADAPT platform in the Indian market today, August 26. Expected to be called the Hector Tomahawk, it will be the brand's new three-row SUV in the country. While details are yet to be revealed, the SUV is already on sale in international markets. It is expected to be launched in the country with an electric powertrain, likely to be followed by a hybrid version. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the debut of the Hector Tomahawk directly from the venue. Stay tuned!
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Officially Unveiled
JSW MG Motor India has officially unveiled the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in all its glory. Here is the first picture of the electric SUV on the stage, in India:
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Range, Specs
Using the 69.2 kWh battery pack, the electric SUV offers 517 km on a single charge. It also offers AC and DC charging options. The power stands at 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque. Using this, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. It also gets the Vehicle to Home feature, which means the energy stored in the car can be used to power the house in time of need.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Safety
The car comes with a 360-degree camera with a transparent chassis view, ESP, traction control, hill hold control, electronic parking brake, and more. It also gets Level 2 ADAS with 11 features. The SUV also gets a 69.2 kWh battery tested for thermal shock, short-circuit, and cell deformation. It has also gone through environmental testing.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Jio Collaboration
The brand is collaborating with JIO for various connectivity features like Jio Sphere, Jio VR, Jio Saavn, and the internet. The SUV also gets Gen AI with Karaoke for the first time in the Indian market. It offers the user the convenience of natural conversation. The brand also offers over 8000 Karaoke tracks.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Cabin Modes
The car gets various cabin modes, including Nap Mode, Camp Mode, Pro-Pet Mode, Energise Mode, Valet Mode, and Quiet Mode. These modes are designed to serve various needs depending on the owner's needs at different times.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Features
In terms of features, the SUV gets a 10-speaker Infiniti sound system, with ventilated, powered, and memory-function seats, a panoramic sunroof, claimed to be the largest in the segment, an infotainment screen offering all the controls along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Third Row For Kids, Pets
The brand claims that the second row is designed to offer legroom while the third row is designed to accommodate kids and pets. It is also designed to offer flexibility with foldable seats and variable boot space depending on need.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Name Inspiration
The name for the electric SUV is inspired by the Tomahawk aircraft used in earlier wars. It is worth noting that the plane was used because of its precision and capability to go anywhere while carrying extra fuel. It was also known to offer range and durability.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Event Begins
The event for the debut of the MG Hector Tomahawk has already started with a build-up leading towards the official unveiling of the electric SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Spy Shots
The leaked spy image of the MG Hector Tomahawk gave us a sneak peek at the design of the upcoming electric SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch: Features
The electric SUV is expected to come packed with features like ventilated front seats, wireless chargers, climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered and a powered tailgate, among other things. As for safety, the SUV will have six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake, a rear parking camera with sensors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE Updates: Teaser
Until now, the automaker has released only one teaser hinting at the design of the Hector Tomahawk. The teaser confirmed that the electric SUV will have an appearance very similar to the Wuling Starlight 560. Watch:
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE Updates: Interior
The Hector Tomahawk is expected to be in sync with modern EVs of the automaker in terms of the cabin. It is expected to have a minimalistic layout with a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment screen. Furthermore, it is expected that most of the controls of the EV will be operated via the screen instead of physical buttons. The car is also expected to have premium upholstery and a two-spoke steering wheel.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Rear Design
The rear end gets wraparound LED tail-lights following the design of the front DRLs. The India-spec model is expected to get the MG logo replacing the Wuling logo. Furthermore, the model is expected to have the lettering of its name on the tailgate.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch: Side Profile
The SUV gets a side profile of a typical seven-seater with a proportionally smaller third-quarter glass panel. Additionally, the SUV gets plastic cladding on the wheel arches complementing the 18-inch alloy wheels. All of it makes the SUV appear taller with pull-style door handles.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE Updates: Design
Talking of the front fascia, the major part of attention is grabbed by the presence of rectangular LED headlights with LED DRL strips. This is complemented by the presence of gloss-black panels with illuminated elements, including the brand's logo replacing the Wuling logo on the Chinese iteration. All of it contributes to providing an upright stance synonymous with the Hector nameplate.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE: Spy Shots
The MG Hector Tomahawk test mules have been spotted multiple times in India. Based on the pictures, the design does not deviate far from the Wuling Starlight 560 sold in the Chinese market. It continues with the same elements, while it is also expected to get India-specific changes like a new badge for the nameplate, among other things.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch: International Market Presence
The MG Hector Tomahawk will be the renamed version of the Wuling Starlight already on sale in China. This is in sync with the automaker's strategy of renaming Chinese models for India. It is worth mentioning that MG Comet and the MG Windsor are also products of the same formula.
MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE Updates: Platform
The ADAPT platform used for the Hector Tomahawk will be used to spawn EVs, range-extended EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrid SUVs. With the range of options on the cards, it is a big upgrade for the Hector nameplate. The platform was earlier unveiled by the automaker and is already in use in the international market.