JSW MG Motor India is set to take the covers off its first vehicle based on the ADAPT platform in the Indian market today, August 26. Expected to be called the Hector Tomahawk, it will be the brand's new three-row SUV in the country. While details are yet to be revealed, the SUV is already on sale in international markets. It is expected to be launched in the country with an electric powertrain, likely to be followed by a hybrid version. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates related to the debut of the Hector Tomahawk directly from the venue. Stay tuned!