MG Hector Tomahawk EV Spied Undisguised During TVC Shoot; Debut On August 26

JSW MG's upcoming Hector Tomahawk has been spotted completely undisguised ahead of its India Debut on August 26. The video snapped and shared on social media offers the clearest look yet at the brand's new flagship electric SUV. It will be the first MG model based on the new ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology) platform, which was unveiled earlier in July.

In India, the Hector Tomahawk EV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, and will take on the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e and the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

The Hector Tomahawk is expected to offer three rows of seating. Based on the Wuling Eksion sold in Indonesia, the latest MG is likely to retain its dimensions, including a 2,810 mm wheelbase. Teaser images have already confirmed a beige-themed cabin, while the dashboard is expected to mirror the Eksion's minimalist layout with separate screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a practical centre console.

While MG has yet to confirm the final equipment list, the SUV is expected to offer features such as a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, a 50W wireless charger, three-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, six airbags, and an ADAS suite.

MG has yet to reveal the Hector Tomahawk EV's powertrain details. However, the SUV is expected to borrow its electric drivetrain from the Wuling Eksion, which uses a 69.2 kWh LFP battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 530 km (CLTC). The setup includes a front-mounted electric motor producing 201 hp and 310 Nm, with a top speed of 160 kmph.