MG Hector Tomahawk EV Records 50 Deliveries In Surat In A Day

JSW MG Motor India delivered 50 Hector Tomahawk EVs to customers in Surat in a single day, marking one of the largest delivery events for the electric SUV since its launch. The milestone reflects growing interest in the model as the company expands its EV presence in the market. The Hector Tomahawk EV is equipped with a 69.2 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 150 kW and 310 Nm. It offers a claimed range of 517 km on a single charge and supports DC fast charging at up to 90 kW.

The Hector Tomahawk's cabin focuses on comfort, space and technology. It features a Desert Squadron-themed interior finished in Almond Brown and Carbon Black, along with leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV comes equipped with ventilated front seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a four-way powered co-driver's seat, and a memory function for the driver's seat. Other convenience features include one-touch auto up/down windows, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rear sunshades, PM2.5 air filtration and 256-colour ambient lighting.

On the technology front, the Hector Tomahawk gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch driver information display and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system. Practicality is aided by multiple storage spaces, 60:40 split-folding second-row seats with slide and recline functions, and a boot capacity of up to 610 litres in the five-seat configuration. The seven-seat version also offers flexible cargo space with foldable second and third rows.

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The Hector Tomahawk EV will be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat layouts, while the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version will be sold exclusively as a seven-seater. For an initial batch of bookings, JSW MG Motor India is offering the electric SUV under its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme at an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh, with battery usage charged separately at Rs 4.90 per km. This pricing model aims to lower the upfront ownership cost while giving customers flexibility in how they pay for battery usage.

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The Hector Tomahawk comes with a range of safety features, including six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESP), traction control, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and disc brakes on all four wheels. The SUV also gets a 360-degree camera system with wheel view, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Key driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and intelligent headlamp control.

