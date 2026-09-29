Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric To Launch In India On November 4

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the all-electric GLC will be launched in India on November 4, 2026, just ahead of the Diwali festive period. The German luxury brand will begin taking bookings from the first week of October, with the SUV to be locally assembled at its Chakan plant in Pune. In India, the GLC Electric will be offered in the standard-wheelbase GLC 400 4MATIC specification.

Fastest Global Model To Reach India As CKD

Mercedes-Benz states that the GLC Electric will become the fastest global model to arrive in India as a locally assembled vehicle, reaching the market just six months after sales commenced in Europe. This rapid localisation shows the brand's push to expand its electric portfolio in the country, with the GLC being one of its best-selling models worldwide.

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Dimensions, Practicality And Interior

The electric GLC features a wheelbase of 2,972 mm, which is 84 mm longer than the petrol GLC, thanks to its dedicated EV architecture. While Mercedes has unveiled a long-wheelbase version of the GLC Electric for markets like China, India will initially receive only the standard-wheelbase model. Boot space is rated at 570 litres, expanding to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded, and there is an additional 128 litres for extra storage.

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Inside, the cabin retains physical buttons and rotary knobs on the steering wheel and centre console for key functions, alongside a dominant 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. This seamless panel integrates the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment display and front-passenger screen, and is expected to be a major highlight of the interior experience.

Powertrain, Performance And Range

The GLC 400 4MATIC Electric is powered by a 94 kWh NMC battery pack feeding two electric motors one on each axle delivering all-wheel drive. Combined output is around 483-489 bhp (roughly 360 kW) with 800 Nm of torque. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph. The WLTP-certified range is up to 715 km on a single charge, positioning it among the longer-range electric SUVs available globally.

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The SUV also supports high-power DC fast charging at up to 330 kW, enabling significant range to be added in short stops, and comes with rear-axle steering as standard to improve agility and parking ease.

Market Positioning And Expectations

With local assembly, competitive range and strong performance, the GLC Electric is expected to slot into the premium electric SUV segment against rivals such as the BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron.