Porsche, Mercedes Seized In Assam Fraud Case. Accused Ran Marketing Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate has attached luxury cars, a Porsche and a Mercedes-Benz, bank balances, fixed deposits, and a stock trading account worth approximately Rs 15.25 crore in a money laundering case linked to GoMillions LLP - a product-based multi-level marketing entity accused of running an unregulated deposit collection scheme in Assam.

The probe agency had begun its probe based on a CBI FIR registered by its anti-corruption branch in Guwahati.

According to officials, the accused - the company's promoters Rishiraj Gogoi, Joy Modak and their associates - allegedly operated a marketing agency called 'TradeBull' and collected deposits from people by promising fixed daily returns of 0.85 per cent and doubling of investments in around six months. This was being operated without registration or authorisation from any regulator to collect public deposits.

Investigation revealed the data relating to more than 25,410 unique investor identities on the entity's server. The total payment liability was found to be around Rs 34.93 crore.

The probe agency alleged that approximately Rs 63.41 crore was credited into the principal bank accounts of GoMillions LLP. The alleged proceeds of crime were subsequently layered through connected entities, including Rightway Infocom Pvt. Ltd., Carely Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Lotus Corporation, before being diverted into personal accounts of the promoters and their family members.

Officials said the alleged proceeds of crime were later invested in high-end vehicles, a stock market trading account and fixed deposits, while unaccounted cash was also recovered during the predicate investigation.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.