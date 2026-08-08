NIT Trichy Graduate Rejects Rs 40 Lakh Job Offer To Prepare For UPSC: 'He Went To Delhi'

At a time when securing a job in the tech sector is proving a difficult task, a software engineer has caught social media's attention for rejecting a Rs 40 lakh per annum (LPA) compensation package to prepare for civil services exam. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, a user named Vikas detailed the story of his friend who graduated from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli and secured the handsome package.

Vikas explained that his friend was initially enrolled in a tier-3 college for his B.Tech degree but decided to make the switch to NIT in the second semester after taking the JEE exam again.

"There is a friend of mine who joined his B.Tech in a Tier-3 Govt college in August 2019. Right after joining, he got to know that the college couldn't offer him anything," wrote Vikas.

"So he thought of preparing for JEE again while continuing his B.Tech 1st semester, and in the 2nd semester, he wrote the exam, cracked JEE, and got into NIT Tiruchirappalli."

He earned his computer science degree from NIT Trichy in 2024 and secured a lucrative offer, only to reject it and head for Delhi.

"During his campus placements, he secured a 40 LPA offer from a big company. And you know what? He didn't choose it. Instead, he went to Delhi to prepare for UPSC," said Vikas.

"Such was his self-confidence that he believed he could do anything and was willing to take the risk."

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'That's Crazy'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the techie's 'crazy conviction' and for taking the gamble and going after something that he wanted..

"That's an insane story," said one user while another added: "That's a crazy level of conviction. Most people wouldn't walk away from 40 LPA."

A third commented: "The biggest flex here isn't the 40 LPA offer. It's having the confidence to choose your own path instead of following the obvious one."