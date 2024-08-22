NIT Tiruchirappalli Inviting Applications For Project Associate

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli has invited applications from eligible candidates for the position of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) or a Project Associate-I for a research project at Department of Chemistry.



The applications are invited for a project titled, “Collaborative Research for Accelerated Development of Materials and Devices for Energy Harvesting and Conservation Technologies.”

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NIT Tiruchirappalli for detailed information. The last date for the submission of applications is September 15, 2024.



Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Candidates having a postgraduate degree in Chemistry/Chemical Science selected through either national eligibility tests or national level examinations conducted by central government departments and their institutions are eligible to apply.



Candidates qualified in CSIR-UGC NET, GATE and exams conducted through DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISC, IISER, NISER etc can also apply.



Project Associate - I

Candidates having a master's degree in Chemistry/Chemical Science from a recognised university or equivalent are eligible to apply for the post of Project Associate.



Salary

JRF shortlisted for the post will be entitled for a salary of Rs 31,000 per month. An additional 18 per cent HRA will be given to scholars selected through national eligibility tests –CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE.



Project Associate- I

Candidates selected for the post will be entitled for a salary of Rs 25,000 per month with an additional 18 per cent HRA for scholars who are not selected through National Eligibility Tests –CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE.