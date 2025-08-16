This Bihar Government Announcement Aims To Benefit Lakhs Of Students

In a significant move benefitting lakhs of students preparing for government jobs in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, announced that candidates will have to pay only Rs 100 for all preliminary examinations, while there will be no charge for mains. The announcement comes a few months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said the government aims to create more opportunities for youth by reducing financial barriers in recruitment exams.

He added that a uniform fee structure will be applicable across all state-level competitive exams conducted by commissions including the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board.

"Instructions have been given to charge only Rs 100 as the fee for candidates appearing in preliminary examinations. Those who qualify and appear for the mains will no longer have to pay any examination fee. This step by the state government will benefit lakhs of youth and motivate them to achieve their goals," Nitish Kumar said.

"Ensuring that more and more youth in the state get government jobs and employment has been our priority from the beginning. This initiative of the state government will encourage and motivate the youth to achieve their goals," the chief minister added.

The Chief Minister further said that in 2020, under the Saat Nishchay Programme 2, the government fulfilled its commitment of providing government jobs and employment to youths. Now, a new target has been set to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youths over the next five years.

To achieve this, the government is encouraging industrial growth and self-employment in Bihar by extending multiple facilities. Entrepreneurs setting up industries in the state will be given a special economic package to boost private sector participation.

As part of this programme:

The incentive amount provided for capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and GST will be doubled.

Land will be arranged in all districts for setting up industries, with land provided free of cost to industries generating larger employment.

Disputes related to land allocation for industries will be resolved.

These facilities will be available to entrepreneurs establishing industries within the next six months.

The Chief Minister also added that several other provisions are being introduced to support entrepreneurs, and a detailed notification will be issued separately.

The initiative aims to promote industries in Bihar, equip the youth with skills, create maximum employment opportunities, and ensure that the future of the state's youth remains secure and self-reliant.