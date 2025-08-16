Not In SSC Merit List? Here's How Government Bodies Can Still Offer You Jobs

SSC Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a new initiative to enhance transparency in its recruitment process. The move, called the Disclosure Scheme, will allow opportunities for candidates who did not make it to the final merit list.

What is the Disclosure Scheme?

Under this scheme, SSC will create a central talent pool comprising candidates who reached the final stages of the selection process but were not included in the final list. The objective is to provide government bodies access to talented candidates who narrowly missed selection due to various reasons.

What Details Will Be Published?

For candidates who gave their consent during the application process, the following details will be disclosed:

Name

Father's or husband's name

Date of birth

Gender

Educational qualifications

Examination marks

Merit number

Full address

Email ID

This data will be made available on SSC's official website or a designated government portal for one year.

Who Can Use This Data?

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), autonomous institutions, and other government organizations may use this information for recruitment. However, before offering any appointment, these agencies must conduct an independent verification of the candidate's details.

Applicability of the Scheme

The Disclosure Scheme will apply only to selected SSC competitive examinations, not to selection posts exams.

It will be effective for results declared after 2024.

The scheme has been introduced as per the directions of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).