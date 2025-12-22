Finance Ministry Hiring Young Professionals, Consultants, Monthly Pay Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the engagement of young professionals and consultants on a contractual basis. The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 positions across various divisions, including Infrastructure, Financial Markets, Budget, and International Economic Relations.

Key Recruitment Details

The positions are categorised into four levels based on experience and qualifications:

Young Professionals: Candidates must be under 30 years of age with a Master's degree in Economics, Finance, IT, or an MBA (Finance)/LLM. The monthly remuneration is fixed at Rs 70,000.

Consultants: Requires 3 to 5 years of experience and carries a remuneration of Rs 1,00,000 per month.

Senior Consultants: Requires 5 to 9 years of experience with a monthly pay of Rs 1,20,000.

Special Assignment Consultants: Reserved for specific projects with a remuneration of Rs 1,50,000 per month.

Notably, the International Economic Relations (IER) division is seeking six Senior Consultants specifically to support India's BRICS Chairship. These consultants will assist in drafting concept notes, background papers, and outcome documents for BRICS meetings.

Terms and Conditions

Selected candidates will be engaged for an initial period of one year, with a maximum continuous tenure not exceeding three years for any single position. The total aggregate engagement in the DEA cannot exceed five years.

The engagement is full-time, and professionals are prohibited from taking up other assignments during their consultancy. Other conditions include:

Leave: Eight days of leave per year on a pro-rata basis.

Allowances: No Dearness Allowance, accommodation, or medical reimbursement will be provided.

Travel: TA/DA is only admissible for official domestic tours approved by the Secretary (Economic Affairs).

How To Apply

Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official portal, mofapp.nic.in/cadre/ by 5:00 PM on December 27, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve scrutiny by the respective divisions, followed by a personal interaction or interview for shortlisted candidates.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official DEA website (dea.gov.in/offerings-vacancies) for detailed guidelines and terms of reference.

Check official circular here