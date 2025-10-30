Over 5,000 Trained Graduate Teachers To Be Appointed In Delhi Government Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the appointment of 5,346 new trained graduate teachers (TGT) in all government and municipal corporation schools of Delhi for classes 6 to 10.

While making the announcement on X, Gupta further said, "This is an initiative towards building an education system where students will receive quality education, personalized guidance, and the opportunity to fully develop their potential," it reads.

Notably, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited applications for over 5,000 vacancies for TGT teachers in Mathematics, Hindi, Natural Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, etc.

दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी और नगर निगम स्कूलों में कक्षा 6 से 10 तक के लिए 5,346 नए प्रशिक्षित स्नातक शिक्षक (TGT) नियुक्त किए जाएंगे।



यह उस शिक्षा व्यवस्था के निर्माण की पहल है जहां छात्र-छात्राओं को गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा, व्यक्तिगत मार्गदर्शन और अपनी क्षमता को पूर्ण रूप से विकसित… pic.twitter.com/ZChwc5qoNY — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 29, 2025

There are over 2,070 vacancies open for the Unreserved category, 1,601 for Other Backward Classes, 642 for Scheduled Castes, 214 for Scheduled Tribes, and 819 for the Economically Weaker Section. The application for these posts will close on November 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Candidates can visit the official Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) website to fill out the application. The application fee is Rs100.