SEBI Invites Online Applications For Grade A Officers; Salary Up To ₹1.26 Lakh

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced recruitment for 110 Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts in various streams, including General, Legal, IT, Research, and Engineering. Candidates can visit the official website of SEBI (sebi.gov.in) to apply.

According to SEBI, there are 56 posts for Grade A (Assistant Manager) in the General stream, 20 for Legal, 22 for Information Technology, 4 for Research, 3 for Official Language, 2 for Engineering (Electrical) and 3 for Engineering (Civil).

Candidates can check the detailed notification for eligibility criteria, as all the posts have different requirements explained by SEBI. For example, a Bachelor's Degree in Law from a recognized university is mandatory for Grade A (Assistant Manager) - Legal, and a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering is required for Information Technology.

Of the 110 posts, 48 are for Unreserved (UR) category, 24 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 20 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 9 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as of September 30, 2025. The age limit for SC and ST candidates is relaxable up to a maximum of five years (if posts are available for them), and up to three years for OBC candidates.

The mode of selection will be in three phases, including two online examinations for 100 marks each, followed by an interview. (All the papers will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.) The application fee is Rs 1000 + GST for UR, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 100 + GST for SC, ST and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities).

How to Apply:

Candidates can visit the official website of SEBI, go to the "Careers" option, and select the notification titled "Recruitment of Grade A Officer." After clicking the notification, the online application link and detailed notification will be visible.

Service Conditions and Pay Allowances:

1. Successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade 'A' shall undergo a probation period of two years. They will be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to satisfactory performance during the probation period.

2.The pay scale of officers in Grade A ranges from Rs 62,500 to Rs 1,26,100.

3. Rental accommodation may also be provided, subject to availability.

The examination centres are located across India. Candidates can check the list and select a centre while filling up the form.