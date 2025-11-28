Bihar Government Directs All Departments To Submit Vacancy Lists By December 31, 2025

The Bihar government has directed all administrative departments to submit updated vacancy lists to the General Administration Department (GAD) by December 31, 2025, as part of a major push to expand government jobs over the next five years. The move comes as the state begins work on its target of providing one crore jobs and employment opportunities between 2025 and 2030.

According to the government, employment generation has been a key priority. Under Saat Nischay-2, the state says it provided 50 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities between 2020 and 2025. After the formation of the new government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said efforts have accelerated to ensure that all vacant posts are filled without delay.

The latest directive covers all administrative departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, offices under the Police Headquarters, and other state-controlled bodies. These offices have been asked to send complete requisitions for vacant posts to the GAD within the stipulated timeline. The department will then verify the proposals and forward them to the respective recruitment commissions.

Recruitment bodies have also been instructed to publish a year-long recruitment calendar in January 2026, detailing advertisement dates, tentative exam schedules, and expected timelines for final results. The state has made it clear that from the date of advertisement to the declaration of final results, the entire recruitment cycle must be completed within one year, irrespective of the number of exam stages.

To ensure fairness, all commissions and selection agencies have been told to conduct exams in a fully transparent manner and take immediate action against any use of unfair means. In cases of irregularities, the government has directed agencies to identify those responsible and ensure punishment through fast-track courts.



The government has also asked departments to increase the number of CBT-based examination centres across Bihar to ensure timely and smooth conduct of recruitment tests.

Reiterating its commitment to youth, the state said it aims to create a secure and opportunity-rich future for young people by expanding employment avenues and ensuring that recruitment processes are timely, transparent, and efficient.