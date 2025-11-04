"Bihar Has Discovered 'HIRA' Under BJP-Led Coalition": JP Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday used the acronym 'HIRA', which means diamond in Hindi, to highlight the growth witnessed in Bihar under the NDA rule, especially in road, rail, air and internet connectivity.

The union minister, who addressed a rally in Bhojpur district, on the final day of campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in the state, also alleged that the RJD, the main opposition party, stood for 'rangdari' (extortion), 'jungle raj' (lawlessness), and 'dadagiri' (intimidation).

“The people of Bihar might recall the 'Lathi tel pilawan' rally called by RJD president Lalu Prasad in his heyday. It was a clear signal to his detractors that they were better off cowering inside their homes. The state must beware of the party, which is trying to lure voters through promises but in essence remains the same, wearing new clothes”, alleged Nadda.

He urged voters to "shower blessings on the NDA and ensure that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retains power".

"The state has discovered 'HIRA' under the BJP-led coalition. H stands for highways, I for internet, R for Railways, and A for airports. You all can vouch for the improvement on these counts in the last 20 years”, the BJP president said.

Nadda also claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was working towards rapid poverty alleviation, with “over three crore people in Bihar alone having been pulled out of the clutches of deprivation”.

On the other hand, those in need were getting ample assistance in the form of schemes like free ration, which was benefitting “more than eight crore people in Bihar”, and free cooking gas cylinders, which have reached “nearly two crore women” under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, Nadda said.

The BJP president later held a roadshow at Gayaji, the central Bihar pilgrim town, which has been the party's bastion for decades.

Nadda was accompanied by state minister Prem Kumar, who seeks to retain the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth consecutive term.

A large number of BJP supporters marched alongside the open vehicle, many of them taking out their umbrellas to protect themselves from the drizzle.

The roadshow concluded with just half an hour left for campaigning to end for the first phase of assembly polls, in which 121 seats go to polls on November 6.

