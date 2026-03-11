"Disability Doesn't Matter, It's All About Mindset": Coimbatore Man Cracks UPSC In 1st Attempt

At 25, Coimbatore's Abdullah Afridh has turned adversity into achievement by cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in his very first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 942. What makes his success remarkable is that Afridh is a multiple differently-abled candidate living with cerebral palsy, locomotive challenges and low vision.

Despite the odds, Afridh says he always believed he could make it. "I did expect to crack UPSC in my first attempt," he told NDTV, reflecting a confidence built through relentless preparation and resilience.

Afridh studied for nearly nine hours a day while preparing for the preliminary examination and stretched it to about 14 hours daily for the mains. Because of his low vision, he relied heavily on audio material. "I listened to a lot of study material that was read out for me," he said, adding that mock interviews also played a crucial role in sharpening his preparation.

Behind his journey lies a story of family sacrifice. Afridh's father, Abdullah Azeem, works as a daily wage artisan in jewellery making and often helped his son study. "I used to read out materials for him whenever he needed help," Azeem said, expressing pride in his son's achievement.

Afridh says growing up with multiple disabilities shaped his sense of purpose. "As a differently-abled person, society helped me grow up. I want to pay that back through the civil services," he said.

His preparation was supported by the IKLAS centre run by Makka Masjid in Coimbatore, which trains aspirants from minority communities for civil services. The institute also provided financial and academic support through the entire process - from prelims to the interview stage.

"I am a fighter," Afridh said. "When I was born, doctors told my parents that my days were numbered. But physical disability doesn't matter. It's all about mindset when it comes to his work as a bureaucrat".

Afridh had opted to write the examination in Tamil, which he believes helped him express his ideas better. "English proficiency is useful, but it is not essential. It is easier to communicate complex ideas in your mother tongue," he said.

The young aspirant hopes to enter the Indian Administrative Service but remains open to other services as well. "If not IAS, I would be happy with IRS or IAAS. My focus is to serve people in need. Even if I can impact lives at a small level, it will be an achievement."

Afridh also wants more differently-abled people to attempt the civil services. "We are not disabled; we are specially abled. More of us should enter civil services."

Afridh believes representation matters as well. "It is important that candidates from minority communities enter civil services and take part in decision-making and policy framing," he said.

Ahmad Meeran, President of the IKLAS Trust, said Afridh's success is significant for the institution. "This is only the second candidate from our academy to clear UPSC in the last 12 years. We hope this inspires many more aspirants," he said.

Arif Ahmed, CAO said Afridh's journey shows the importance of mentoring and support. "Our aim is to encourage candidates from minority communities to consider civil services, as many traditionally do not opt for government careers," he said.

Afridh, meanwhile, remains grounded in gratitude. "My family and friends are my biggest support system. They celebrate my success as their own," he said - a reminder that determination, support and belief can turn even the toughest challenges into stepping stones to success.