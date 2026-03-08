UPSC CSE 2025 Result: 11 Women In Top 25; 299 Women Among Selected Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results on Friday, and a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services Group A and B.

This year too, female candidates performed well in the CSE exam and secured a significant number of seats. Out of the 958 selected candidates, 299 are females.

The second All India Rank (AIR) was also secured by a woman candidate, Rajeshwari Suve M from Madurai, while Zinnia Aurora (AIR 6) and Aastha Jain (AIR 9) are also in the top 10 list. Apart from this, there are a total of 11 female candidates in the UPSC top 25 list.

The commission also released the category-wise selection details: 317 candidates from the General category, 104 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 306 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 158 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 73 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Male candidates also secured a large share of the selections in the examination. Out of the 958 recommended candidates, 659 are male candidates, reflecting strong participation and performance across categories. Many male candidates have also secured positions in the top ranks and various services, contributing significantly to the overall selection list for the Civil Services Examination 2025.