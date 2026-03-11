Determination Wins As Tea Seller's Son Clears UPSC Again With Better Rank

Every year, the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) brings forward inspiring stories of determination and perseverance from across India. In 2025, several candidates from humble backgrounds proved that strong willpower and dedication can help overcome even the most difficult circumstances. Among them were inspiring examples such as the daughter of a former vendor and the son of a small vendor, both of whom demonstrated that determination and hard work can make any dream achievable regardless of one's background.

Another remarkable story is that of Dev Dudeja, a resident of Chandausi in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Dev has created a rare achievement by clearing the Civil Services Examination in consecutive years. In his fourth attempt, he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 152, improving significantly from Rank 327 the previous year. In that earlier attempt, he fulfilled his dream of joining the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Dev has consistently prepared for the Civil Services Examination with dedication across all four attempts. While undergoing training after his selection in the IRS, he continued studying and preparing for the examination. His ultimate goal, however, is to join the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and serve the country in the field of environmental protection and forest management.

Dev comes from a modest but supportive family background. His father, Indramohan Dudeja, runs a tea stall with his two brothers in front of SM Degree College to support the family. His mother works as an assistant teacher at the Composite School in Village Mai. Dev's younger brother is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree at Hindu College in Moradabad.

Dev completed his Class 12 education from R.R.K. School in 2018 in the Science stream (PCM). In 2021, he earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science while simultaneously preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

His journey, however, was not without challenges. In 2022, Dev successfully cleared the UPSC Mains Examination but could not clear the interview stage. In 2023, he began pursuing a postgraduate degree in Political Science at Delhi University and attempted the Civil Services Examination again but was unsuccessful. Despite these setbacks, Dev remained determined to achieve his dream. In 2024, he appeared for the examination once more and secured Rank 327, which led to his selection in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). While undergoing training for the IRS, he attempted the examination again and improved his rank to 152.