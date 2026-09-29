Tata Nexon, Sierra, Harrier, And Curvv EVs Join Tiago, Punch Under BaaS Programme

Tata Motors has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme to the Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV and Harrier EV, bringing the entire Tata electric car range under the programme. Previously available only on the Tiago EV and Punch EV, BaaS is now offered across all six models, giving buyers a flexible way to lower upfront costs.

Tata EV Porfolio BaaS Prices

Model Tiago EV Punch EV Nexon EV Curvv EV Sierra EV Harrier EV Battery 19kWh 30kWh 45kWh 55kWh 63kWh 65kWh Non-BaaS price Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh BaaS price* Rs 4.69 lakh Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Usage cost* Rs 2.6/km Rs 2.6/km Rs 4.4/km Rs 5/km Rs 5.5/km Rs 5.9/km

How BaaS Lowers Upfront Prices

Under BaaS, the battery is financed separately from the vehicle, effectively reducing the ex-showroom price of the car. The upfront reduction varies by model and battery size: the Tiago EV sees the smallest drop at Rs 2.30 lakh, while the Harrier EV benefits the most, with a Rs 7.30 lakh reduction. The Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Sierra EV become Rs 5.35 lakh, Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 6.80 lakh more affordable, respectively, when opted with BaaS.

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This structure lets customers pay a lower upfront amount for the vehicle and settle the battery cost through a usage-based fee or a separate battery EMI, depending on the chosen plan.

How Tata's BaaS Scheme Works

Tata's BaaS is structured as a dual-loan product: one loan for the vehicle and another for the battery. The battery EMI or usage cost depends on battery capacity, down payment, and loan tenure. These charges cover only the battery financing; they do not include electricity for charging, maintenance, repairs, or other ownership costs.

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The published BaaS prices apply to entry-level variants for personal users and assume a daily running of 60 km for most models. For the Tiago EV, Tata uses an assumption of 44 km per day. Government levies, road tax, insurance and TCS are excluded from the quoted figures.

Choice Remains With The Buyer

Customers can still purchase Tata EVs with the battery included in the vehicle price, as before. BaaS is offered as an alternative financing option for those who prefer a lower upfront outlay and are comfortable with a separate battery payment over time.

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With BaaS now available on the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV and Harrier EV, Tata aims to make electric mobility more accessible by reducing the initial financial barrier while retaining the option of conventional ownership for buyers who prefer it.