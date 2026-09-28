2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Production Begins, Launch Soon - Full Details

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has started production of the facelift Slavia at its Chakan plant in Pune ahead of the festive launch. Over 80,000 units of Slavia have been sold in India since its debut in 2022, and commands 30 per cent of the market share in mid-size sedans. The facelift Slavia brings in changes in design, technology, comfort and safety.

The Slavia facelift gets updated LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail-lamps with sequential turn indicators, new alloy wheel designs and an illuminated front grille as part of its styling updates. The Slavia facelift also gets updated interior colour themes, while the Monte Carlo variant continues with dual-tone exterior finishes, blacked-out styling elements, bespoke badging and design cues inspired by Skoda's motorsport heritage.

Mechanically, the biggest update is the new 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the earlier 6-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre TSI engine continues unchanged with the 7-speed DSG transmission.

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The Slavia facelift adds several new features, including a segment-first rear-seat massage function, a larger digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with an integrated AI assistant.

The Slavia continues to carry a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for adult and child occupant protection. Safety features include six airbags as standard and over 25 active and passive safety systems, along with features such as automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a rear defogger and auto-dimming IRVM to improve visibility and driver convenience.

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SAVIPL Export Numbers: Making India A Hub

Alongside the Kylaq and Kushaq, the Slavia is part of Skoda's India-focused product portfolio and is also exported to markets such as Vietnam, the Middle East and Africa. The start of production highlights SAVWIPL's manufacturing scale, with over 2 million vehicles produced in India and more than 725,000 units exported to over 40 countries.

Alongside the Slavia, Skoda's sedan lineup in India currently includes the Octavia RS, while the next-generation Superb is slated to join the range in 2027.