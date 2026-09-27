Renault Rafale Hypnotic Debuts With 300 HP Hybrid Powertrain, Limited To 1,500 Units

Renault has unveiled the Rafale Hypnotic, a limited-run version of its flagship SUV. Production will be capped at 1,500 units, with orders opening in France on October 1 at a starting price of 63,550 Euros (Rs 69 lakh). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2026.

Based on the Rafale Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4x4 300 hp Atelier Alpine, the limited edition gets a satin-finish black exterior, black detailing, a revised interior and additional equipment as standard. Renault will also showcase the Rafale Hypnotic at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

The Rafale Hypnotic gets a satin-finish Forest Black exterior, a black grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, gloss-black roof trim and a gloss-black rear spoiler. It also features a black Atelier Alpine badge, setting it apart from the standard Rafale range.

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Inside, the Rafale Hypnotic gets black Alcantara and fabric upholstery with blue, white and red stitching, an illuminated Alpine logo on the seats and an individually numbered plaque. The cabin also features Alcantara trim on the dashboard, gloss-black door inserts, black carpeting and black storage compartments. Standard equipment includes Renault's Solarbay glass roof, a heated windscreen, a head-up display and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Renault says the 'Hypnotic' name reflects the model's distinct design and limited-production status. The Rafale Hypnotic will be offered as a numbered special edition within the Rafale lineup. Orders open in France on October 1, with first deliveries scheduled for late 2026. The model will also be showcased at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

The Rafale Hypnotic is based on the Rafale Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4x4 300 hp Atelier Alpine and uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a combustion engine and three electric motors. The system delivers a combined output of 300 hp and offers an electric-only range of up to 105 km. The SUV also comes with all-wheel drive, 4Control Advanced four-wheel steering and a camera-based adaptive suspension system developed with input from Alpine engineers.

The Renault Rafale range starts at 46,750 Euros for the Techno full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp variant. The Esprit Alpine full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp is priced at 50,750 Euros, while the Esprit Alpine Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4x4 300 hp costs 55,750 Euros. The Atelier Alpine Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4x4 300 hp is priced at 60,250 Euros, with the limited-edition Rafale Hypnotic Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4x4 300 hp sitting at the top of the range at 63,550 Euros.

