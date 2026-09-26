Renault Duster Hybrid India Launch Confirmed For October 17

Renault India has confirmed that the Duster strong-hybrid will go on sale on October 17, 2026, adding a third powertrain option to the midsize SUV's lineup. Called E-Tech, the hybrid system draws on Renault's Formula 1-derived expertise and is designed to offer fuel efficiency in the Duster range while retaining strong performance.

Powertrain And Performance

The Duster hybrid pairs a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors: a 49hp traction motor that drives the wheels and a 20hp integrated starter-generator. Together, the system delivers a combined output of approximately 162 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, supported by a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The hybrid will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission.

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Renault describes the E-Tech setup as a series-parallel architecture capable of operating in multiple modes: dynamic hybrid (engine and motor working together), electric motion (motor-driven with the engine charging the battery), ICE-only drive and energy recovery during deceleration. This flexibility allows the Duster to maximise efficiency in city traffic.

Different From Market Alternatives

Unlike the Toyota-derived strong-hybrid system used in the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Victoris, Renault's E-Tech does not use an e-CVT with a power-split device. Instead, it employs a multi-mode clutchless automatic gearbox with fixed gear ratios that shift between electric, engine and combined drive. The larger 1.4kWh battery (versus Toyota's 0.60kWh unit) also enables longer EV-mode stints at low speeds.

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Pricing, Demand And Availability

With diesel no longer on offer, Renault is banking on the hybrid to boost Duster sales and strengthen its position in the competitive midsize SUV segment. Duster hybrid's ex-showroom price is expected to be between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 23 lakh, depending on variant and city. Notably, Renault has stated that all hybrid allocations for 2026 have already been sold out even before the official price announcement, and pre-bookings have been temporarily paused. Based on demand, the company may open a fresh batch of bookings for future delivery slots.

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Position In The Market

The Duster hybrid will become the fourth strong-hybrid offering in the midsize SUV segment, joining the Grand Vitara, Hyryder and Victoris.