Renault Duster-Based Niagara Pickup Unveiled: Gets 4x4, Hybrid To Come Later

Renault has unveiled the all-new Niagara lifestyle pickup as part of its wider strategy to strengthen its presence beyond Europe. The double-cab pickup will begin its South American journey in Brazil in November 2026, with 4x2 and 4x4 variants planned. A hybrid version is under development and is expected to follow later, likely in 2027.

Renault Niagara: Duster Platform, Pickup Identity

The Renault Niagara uses the Renault Group Modular Platform, or RGMP, shared with the Duster. However, its design is closer to the larger Renault Boreal SUV, particularly at the front.

Also Read: Xi Jinping's Heavily Armoured Limo Is Coming To Delhi For BRICS: All About It

It receives a large black-finished grille, layered bumper treatment, underbody protection and lighting signatures similar to the Boreal and Duster. The double-cab layout is complemented by squared wheel arches, prominent body cladding, body-coloured door handles, roof rails and 4x4 badges above the rear fenders on all-wheel-drive versions.

The front features pixel-style RENAULT lettering, while the tailgate carries embossed NIAGARA branding. Depending on the variant, the pickup will be available with 17-inch or 18-inch wheels. LED tail-lamps, a standard rigid tonneau cover and a wide rear bumper complete its utility-focused design.

Also Read: Chief Minister Vijay To Wave Green Flag At Actor Ajith's Race In Le Mans Cup

The Niagara measures 4,940mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,720mm tall, with a 2,960mm wheelbase. Its cargo bed offers 938 litres of capacity, while the payload rating is 654kg and towing capacity is 710kg.

Renault Niagara: Turbo-Petrol With 4x4

All launch versions of the Niagara will use a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. Depending on fuel and drivetrain, it produces 156 hp on petrol and up to 160 hp with ethanol, while peak torque is rated at 270 Nm.

Renault will offer a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The entry-level version will pair the manual gearbox with front-wheel drive, while intermediate variants will use the dual-clutch automatic with front-wheel drive. The top-spec Outsider version will get all-wheel drive and the automatic transmission.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Updated With New Colours

Unlike the outgoing Renault Oroch, which did not offer four-wheel drive in Brazil, the Niagara's top variant introduces 4x4 capability. This is intended to improve traction on mud, loose surfaces and uneven rural roads, while the front-wheel-drive variants are aimed at buyers prioritising regular urban and highway use.

Renault Niagara: Cabin, Technology

The cabin borrows heavily from the Boreal, with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Google built-in. Google Gemini integration is designed to enable more natural voice interactions than conventional preset commands.

Other features include USB Type-C ports, rear-seat backrests that recline by 25 degrees, and 36 litres of storage space behind the rear seat. Renault has not included some of the more premium Boreal features, such as a sunroof and Harman Kardon audio system.

The driver-assistance package includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, lane-keeping assistance, forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, speed-limit sign recognition, reverse emergency braking, automatic parking and a 360-degree camera system.

Renault Niagara: Hybrid Planned Later

Renault has confirmed that hybrid powertrains are planned for Brazil from 2027, and the Niagara is widely expected to be among the first beneficiaries. The exact system has not been detailed, but it is expected to be linked to the existing 1.3-litre TCe turbo flex-fuel engine. The move is important because key rivals already offer electrified options.