Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Updated With New Colours

Kawasaki has revealed two new colour options for the Ninja ZX-6R overseas for the 2027 model year. The update is purely cosmetic, with no changes to the supersport motorcycle's engine, chassis, electronics or equipment.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: New Colours

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be available in three colour schemes in international markets. Two of these are new black-based options, while the third, the familiar Lime Green and Blue combination, is the same finish currently sold in India.

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The first new option is Metallic Matte, Carbon Gray. It uses a dark base colour with lime-green wheels and green highlights spread across the fairing. This option retains Kawasaki's traditional visual identity while giving the ZX-6R a more restrained overall appearance than the full Lime Green and Blue version.

The second new colour is a more discreet black-and-grey scheme. It has grey detailing on a black base and black wheels, making it the most understated option in the 2027 overseas palette.

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The colour update gives prospective buyers more choice without altering the motorcycle's established middleweight supersport character. For riders who want the familiar Kawasaki look, Lime Green and Blue remain available. Those seeking a darker visual treatment can opt for either of the new finishes where offered.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Powertrain

The 2027 Ninja ZX-6R retains the 636cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four-cylinder engine. In India-spec form, it produces 124 hp and 69 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The ZX-6R occupies a distinctive position in the middleweight supersport category because of its 636cc engine, which is larger than the 600cc units traditionally associated with the class. This gives it a broader torque spread for road riding while maintaining the high-revving character expected from an inline-four supersport.

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The motorcycle continues with features such as a TFT instrument console, riding modes, traction control, quickshifter, selectable power modes and dual-channel ABS. Its chassis uses an aluminium perimeter frame, upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock, with dual front disc brakes providing stopping power.

India Availability

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is currently sold in India only in the Lime Green and Blue colour scheme. Kawasaki has not said whether the new Metallic Matte Carbon Gray with green wheels or the black-and-grey finish will be added to the India line-up. These decisions often depend on demand, planned production batches, and model-year allocations for each market.