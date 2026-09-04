2027 Kawasaki Z650 S, Z900 and Z900 SE Updated With New Colours

Kawasaki has introduced new colour schemes for the 2027 Z650 S, Z900 and Z900 SE in Europe. The updates are limited mainly to paint and graphics, with the motorcycles carrying forward their existing mechanical packages and equipment lists. Kawasaki India has not confirmed whether any of these new finishes will be introduced locally.

New Colours For Kawasaki Z650 S

The Kawasaki Z650 S, which was introduced for Europe in late 2025, will be offered in three finishes for 2027: Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray, Candy Persimmon Red with Metallic Carbon Gray, and Pearl Blizzard White with Ebony and Candy Lime Green accents.

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The Z650 S is a more style-focused evolution of the standard Z650. It brings the middleweight naked motorcycle closer in appearance to the larger Z900, while also receiving revised ergonomics through a wider handlebar and repositioned footpegs.

In several European markets, the Z650 and Z650 S are sold alongside each other. India, however, continues with the regular Z650, which is currently available in a single black colour scheme. There is no official confirmation on whether the Z650 S will be launched here.

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Kawasaki Z900 Gets Three Fresh Finishes

The 2027 Kawasaki Z900 also receives three colour options in Europe. These include Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray, Candy Persimmon Red with Metallic Carbon Gray, and Pearl Blizzard White with Plasma Lime Green and Ebony.

The white-and-green option retains the visual connection with Kawasaki's well-known lime-green identity, while the black and red finishes give buyers more understated alternatives. The models remain mechanically unchanged from their 2026 counterparts.

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India already has the updated Kawasaki Z900 that arrived in 2025. It is sold in black with gold accents and the traditional Kawasaki green finish. Whether the new European paint combinations will reach Indian dealerships remains unknown.

Kawasaki Z900 SE Retains Hardware

The Kawasaki Z900 SE receives one new colour treatment for 2027: Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray and Metallic Matte Carbon Gray with Golden Blazed Green detailing. The combination includes a green frame and green wheels, distinguishing it from the standard Z900.

The SE variant continues to sit above the standard Z900 through its upgraded components. It uses Brembo braking hardware and an Ohlins rear shock absorber, while the front fork receives gold-coloured outer tubes along with compression and rebound damping adjustment.

The Z900 SE's core specification, including its liquid-cooled inline-four engine and electronics package, remains unchanged. In Japan, Kawasaki has announced that the 2027 Z900 and Z900 SE will go on sale from October 1, although European-market availability is scheduled separately.