Tata Curvv Series X Launched: Variant-Wise Prices And Feature List

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Series X range in India, expanding the feature list and making revisions in the cabin of its petrol and diesel coupe-SUV. Prices start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart X variant and extend to Rs 18.99 lakh for the range-topping Accomplished X+ DARK diesel automatic.

Tata Curvv Series X: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant Revotron 1.2 MT Revotron 1.2 DCT Kryojet 1.5 CRAIL MT Hyperion 1.2 GDI DCT Kryojet 1.5 CRAIL DCT Smart X Rs 9,99,990 – – – – Pure X MT – Rs 10,99,990 – – – Pure X+ Rs 12,29,990 Rs 11,79,990 Rs 13,09,990 – – Pure X+ #DARK Rs 13,09,990 Rs 11,99,990 Rs 13,29,990 – – Creative X+ Rs 13,29,990 Rs 12,90,990 Rs 14,20,990 – – Creative X+ #DARK Rs 14,20,990 Rs 13,15,990 Rs 14,45,990 – – Accomplished X Rs 14,45,990 Rs 13,99,990 Rs 15,29,990 – – Accomplished X #DARK Rs 14,24,990 – Rs 15,54,990 Rs 15,29,990 – Accomplished X+ – Rs 15,54,990 – – Rs 18,49,990 Accomplished X+ #DARK – – Rs 18,74,990 – Rs 18,74,990

Tata Curvv Series X: Variant And Features

The Tata Curvv Series X is available in six core trims: Smart X, Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+, Accomplished X and Accomplished X+. Dark Editions are also offered on selected trims. The Series X update retains the Curvv's coupe-like silhouette, flush-fitting door handles, rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna and all-LED lighting, but introduces more equipment across the range.

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The Pure X variant gets 17-inch Hyperstyle wheels, an illuminated four-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors and push-button start.

It also receives connected features including Wi-Fi support and GPS functionality, along with front and rear USB charging ports, tyre-pressure monitoring and Eco, City and Sport drive modes. The safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability programme, hill-hold control, ABS, EBD and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

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The Creative X+ introduces equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring and 18-inch wheels. Tata expects the Pure X+ and Creative X+ grades to offer a particularly strong value proposition within the line-up.

At the top, the Accomplished X+ receives 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, an Oyster White cabin theme with Benecke-Kaliko upholstery, ventilated front seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, an air purifier with AQI display, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 360-degree 3D surround-view camera and Level 2 ADAS. Tata has also redesigned the front seats with slimmer seatbacks and repositioned the rear bench to improve rear-seat room.

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Tata Curvv Series X: Powertrain

The internal combustion variant of the Curvv is still available with three engine choices: a 1.2L turbocharged petrol, a 1.2L direct injection turbocharged petrol (TGDi), and a 1.5L diesel. The transmission options consist of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

The 1.2L turbo petrol produces 118bhp and 170Nm, while the TGDI model delivers 123bhp and 225Nm. The diesel engine offers 115bhp and 260Nm of torque. Among the three, the diesel engine is the most favored due to its robust torque and fuel efficiency.