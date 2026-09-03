Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson Owns Made-in-India Motorcycle; Anand Mahindra Shares Video

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been seen riding an India-made motorcycle in a video shared on social media. Specifically, he is seen riding a BSA Bantam in a video shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The clip has drawn attention to the British motorcycle brand's current Indian ownership and India's role as a manufacturing base for BSA's modern motorcycles.

Boris Johnson Rides BSA Bantam

In the video, Johnson speaks about owning a Birmingham Small Arms, or BSA, motorcycle built in India. He describes the BSA Bantam as a strong example of "Anglo-Indian technological cooperation" before riding the motorcycle across an open field.

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Sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra thanked Johnson for the endorsement and wrote that Mahindra was pleased to see him enjoying "the bike we've resurrected & now build in India". Mahindra also added a humorous reference to Johnson's initials, saying it hoped BSA would not be rechristened the "Boris Small Arms" company.

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BSA was originally a British manufacturer, with the initials standing for Birmingham Small Arms. The Mahindra Group now owns the brand and operates through Classic Legends, the company behind Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles as well.

BSA Bantam's History

The BSA Bantam name has a long history in the UK. The original motorcycle was produced between 1948 and 1971 and was known as a lightweight two-stroke machine, available with engines ranging from 123cc to 173cc.

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The new Bantam takes inspiration from that name but is a thoroughly modern roadster. It uses a 344cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 29 hp and 29 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It also comes with disc brakes at both ends and ABS.

Its design combines classic roadster proportions with contemporary equipment. It features a single-piece seat, round LED headlamp, a compact rear section and small circular tail-lamps and indicators. The motorcycle is understood to share elements of its platform with the Jawa 42 FJ, including parts of its chassis and suspension hardware.

Its price in the UK starts from 3,499 pounds, which is around Rs 4.5 lakh when directly converted.

Made In India

Although BSA has British roots, the Bantam is manufactured in India and exported to international markets. The model is sold in the UK and European markets but is not currently offered in India.

In India, BSA's range is more limited, comprising the Gold Star and the 650 Scrambler. BSA also has a presence in markets including the UK, Turkey, New Zealand, the Philippines, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Australia and Japan.