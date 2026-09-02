Toyota Glanza's South African Twin Goes From 0 To 4 Stars In GNCAP Retest

Toyota's Starlet hatchback, sold in India as the Toyota Glanza, has earned a four-star adult-occupant-protection rating in a fresh Global NCAP crash test. The result marks a significant improvement over the zero-star outcome recorded for the two-airbag version tested earlier this year, following the introduction of six airbags as standard equipment across the South African model range.

Six Airbags Update

The Toyota Starlet is the South African-market version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza. Built at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat manufacturing facility, the hatchback had previously been tested in a base configuration fitted with only dual front airbags.

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The earlier test highlighted serious limitations in side-impact protection, particularly because side and curtain airbags were not fitted. The updated model now includes six airbags as standard, including side and curtain airbags, improving protection for occupants during side collisions.

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In the latest Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa assessment, the six-airbag Starlet received four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. Global NCAP stated that the revised result demonstrates the safety benefit of making additional airbags available across all variants rather than limiting them to more expensive versions.

Adult Protection Results

Global NCAP found the footwell area to be stable in the frontal crash assessment. In the side-impact test, protection for the adult dummy's head was rated good, while chest protection was adequate. The abdomen and pelvis received good protection.

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The Starlet was also assessed in a side-pole impact test, which evaluates protection when a vehicle strikes a narrow fixed object such as a pole. Head protection was rated good, chest protection marginal, and abdomen and pelvis protection good. The availability of curtain airbags enabled the vehicle to take part in this assessment.

Child Protection Results

The child-occupant-protection score remained at three stars. In the frontal test, Global NCAP said the head of the three-year-old dummy made contact with the interior, while chest protection was rated low.

During the side-impact test, the three-year-old dummy's head was exposed to impact. These observations show that, while the extra airbags improve adult side-impact safety, there is still room to improve child restraint performance and interior protection in a crash.