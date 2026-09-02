Car Sales Aug'26: Tata Motors Strong On YoY Growth, Maruti And Mahindra Firm On Positions

August 2026 brought mixed results for India's three largest car manufacturers. While Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the market with over 1.76 lakh units, both Tata Motors and Mahindra registered stronger year-on-year growth rates. However, month-on-month trends painted a slightly different picture, with only Tata Motors managing to improve on its July performance. Here's how the three automakers fared in August 2026.

Maruti Suzuki: Still The Market Leader

Maruti Suzuki retained its position as India's largest carmaker by a considerable margin, reporting domestic wholesales of 1,76,971 units in August 2026.

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Compared to 1,31,278 units sold in August 2025, the automaker recorded a healthy 34.8 per cent year-on-year growth. However, sales were lower than the 1,96,203 units reported in July 2026, resulting in a 9.8 per cent month-on-month decline.

Despite the drop from July, Maruti's volume advantage remains unmatched, with the company selling nearly three times as many vehicles as its nearest competitors.

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Tata Motors: Highest Growth Among The Top Three

Tata Motors emerged as the fastest-growing passenger vehicle manufacturer among the top three players in August. The company reported sales of 65,253 units, compared to 41,001 units in August 2025. This translated into an impressive 59 per cent year-on-year growth, the highest among major carmakers.

Unlike Maruti and Mahindra, Tata also registered positive month-on-month momentum. Sales increased from 62,611 units in July 2026 to 65,253 units in August, representing a 4.22 per cent gain.

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The strong performance indicates sustained demand across Tata's ICE and EV portfolio.

Mahindra: SUV Momentum Continues

Mahindra maintained its strong run in the SUV space, recording monthly sales of 59,257 units.

Compared to 39,399 units during the same month last year, the automaker posted a robust 50 per cent year-on-year increase. However, sales were marginally lower than the 60,048 units reported in July 2026, leading to a 1.32 per cent decline on a month-on-month basis.

The relatively small drop suggests that Mahindra continues to benefit from strong demand for its SUV lineup, including products such as the Scorpio-N, XUV range and electric offerings.

Who Won August 2026?

By volume, Maruti Suzuki remains comfortably ahead of the competition. However, in terms of growth, Tata Motors stole the spotlight with a 59 per cent year-on-year increase, while Mahindra wasn't far behind with a 50 per cent jump.

As the festive season approaches, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether these growth trends continue or whether Maruti's volume advantage becomes even harder to challenge.