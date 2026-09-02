2027 Lexus NX Facelift Revealed With Longer EV Range: All You Need To Know

Lexus has unveiled the updated NX luxury SUV, bringing refreshed exterior styling, changes to cabin layout and upgrades to its hybrid powertrains. The key change is for the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, which receives a larger battery, more than 100km of claimed electric-only range and, for the first time, DC fast-charging capability. Lexus has not yet announced an India launch timeline for the facelifted NX.

2027 Lexus NX: Design

The 2027 Lexus NX facelift retains the compact SUV's familiar proportions but introduces a sharper front-end design. It gets a new frameless spindle grille, while the revised LED headlamps are housed in units that extend lower towards the bumper. Each headlamp now includes two daytime-running-light strips instead of the single strip used on the earlier vehicle.

At the rear, illuminated LEXUS lettering replaces the conventional badge treatment, with revised LED tail-lamps linked by a full-width light bar. Buyers will be able to choose from 18-inch to 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, depending on trim and market. Lexus has also added Sonic Platinum and Sonic Tellus to the exterior colour palette.

2027 Lexus NX: Cabin

The cabin follows the more restrained design direction seen on newer Lexus products. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14-inch central touchscreen are standard across the range, although the infotainment display now runs the latest LexusConnect system with four times faster processing and 256GB of memory.

Lexus has reduced the number of traditional buttons, replacing several controls with illuminated touch-sensitive switches that provide haptic feedback. Some functions have moved into the touchscreen interface. The drive-mode controller has been redesigned as a toggle switch, and the steering wheel now features Lexus lettering rather than the company emblem.

Four trims are offered in relevant international markets: Business, Executive, Luxury and F Sport. Equipment availability will differ by country, but all versions include power-adjustable heated front seats and advanced driver-assistance systems.

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The Executive variant adds front-seat memory and lumbar adjustment, ventilated front seats, a gesture-operated tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging and multi-colour ambient lighting. Luxury variants add leather upholstery, heated rear seats, 20-inch wheels and a head-up display.

The F Sport brings exclusive styling details, piano-black trim, unique interior and exterior finishes, and 20-inch twin-spoke wheels. A 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and digital rear-view mirror are available through an optional package on higher trims.

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2027 Lexus NX: Battery, Faster Charging

The NX 450h+ retains a 2.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, but output rises to 307hp, 15hp more than before. Its lithium-ion battery capacity has increased from 18kWh to 23kWh, lifting the claimed electric-only range from 72 km to more than 100 km under the applicable test cycle.

Lexus says the updated NX 450h+ can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 6.1 seconds. It becomes the first Lexus plug-in hybrid with DC fast-charging support, with a 10-80% charge expected to take around 30 minutes using a compatible charger. A new 1,500W AC outlet also allows the SUV's battery to power external electrical devices.

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The NX 350h strong-hybrid version continues with a 2.5-litre petrol-electric setup producing 199hp. Lexus has reduced the hybrid battery's weight from 32.7kg to 23.5kg. The company claims 0-100kph times of 7.7 seconds for the front-wheel-drive version and 7.3 seconds for all-wheel drive.

India Launch Yet To Be Confirmed

Lexus India currently sells the pre-facelift NX 350h, priced from Rs 67.59 lakh (ex-showroom). If introduced locally, the updated Lexus NX would continue to compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. The availability of the more advanced NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid for India remains unconfirmed.