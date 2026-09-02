2026 Mitsubishi Pajero Unveiled: All About Fortuner's Japanese Rival

Mitsubishi has unveiled the fifth-generation Pajero, reviving one of its best-known SUV nameplates as a new flagship, seven-seat off-roader. Based on the Mitsubishi Triton pickup's ladder-frame architecture, the new Pajero is set to launch first in Thailand before reaching Japan and Australia by the end of March 2027. As for India, the chances are low. If it were to launch in India, it would have been a competitor for the Toyota Fortuner considering the specs.

New Mitsubishi Pajero: Design

The all-new Mitsubishi Pajero takes a modern approach to an established name. Rather than closely replicating the design of its predecessors, it adopts the styling language seen on newer Mitsubishi SUVs such as the Xforce and Destinator, but in a larger and more rugged form.

The front end features a broad grille, prominent wheel arches and substantial lower-body protection. A flat roofline and large glass area are intended to support cabin space and outward visibility, while side steps, mud flaps and high-set suspension reinforce the SUV's off-road purpose.

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Measuring 4,920 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,910 mm tall, the Pajero has a 2,870 mm wheelbase. It sits on 20-inch wheels depending on the variant. Unlike earlier Pajero models, the new-generation SUV uses a conventional tailgate, with the spare wheel mounted beneath the body.

New Mitsubishi Pajero: Cabin, Features

Inside, the new Pajero has a three-row, seven-seat layout. Mitsubishi says the second row can slide by up to 150mm and tumble forward, improving access to the third row or expanding luggage space when needed. The flat roof is also intended to provide usable headroom for passengers in the rear-most seats.

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Higher variants feature leather upholstery and soft-touch dashboard materials, with sturdy grab handles. Features include double-glazed side windows, an acoustic windscreen, tri-zone automatic climate control, manual rear sunshades, heated second-row seats and a cooled storage compartment beneath the centre armrest.

Two 14.3-inch displays dominate the dashboard on higher trims. Lower versions use 12.3-inch screens. Physical controls for frequently used functions, including climate settings, remain available, while a rotary controller manages the four-wheel-drive settings. USB charging ports are provided across all three rows. A 12-speaker Yamaha audio system is also offered.

New Mitsubishi Pajero: Engine, Powertrain

Powering the SUV is a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel just like the Triton. The unit puts out 204 hp of power and 480 Nm of torque, which is 10 Nm more than the Triton. Mated to the engine is a 'new-generation' eight-speed automatic transmission.

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The 2026 Mitsubishi Pajero is built on a revised version of the Triton's ladder-frame platform. Mitsubishi says increased use of high-tensile steel has made the structure stiffer, which should benefit durability, on-road control and off-road performance.

Suspension comprises a high-mounted double-wishbone setup at the front and a five-link rigid axle at the rear. The SUV has 230mm of ground clearance, a 30.4-degree approach angle, 22.6-degree breakover angle and 25.8-degree departure angle. Its 52:48 front-to-rear weight distribution and long-travel suspension are designed to maintain tyre contact over uneven terrain.

Mitsubishi's Super-All Wheel Control, or S-AWC, is fitted as standard. The system integrates four-wheel drive, Active Yaw Control, traction and stability control, and ABS to manage power and braking at individual wheels according to driver inputs and surface conditions.